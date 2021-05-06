 Skip to main content
Laramie junior Alexis Stucky is named Wyoming's Gatorade Volleyball POY
PREP VOLLEYBALL

Laramie junior Alexis Stucky is named Wyoming's Gatorade Volleyball POY

4a State Championship

Laramie's Alexis Stucky spikes the ball in the Class 4A championship match against Kelly Walsh on Nov. 7, 2020 at the Casper Events Center.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Laramie's Alexis Stucky was honored as the Wyoming Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year on Thursday.

The do-it-all 6-foot-2 junior finished with 419 kills, 371 digs, 35 aces and 32 blocks for the Plainsmen, who went 24-0 to win the Class 4A state championship back in November. Laramie lost just eight sets on the season, capping their perfect year with a 3-1 victory over three-time defending state champ Kelly Walsh in the finals. Stucky had 17 kills in the championship match to lead the Plainsmen to their first state title in 26 years.

A three-time all-state selection, Stucky has already committed to continue her playing career at the University of Florida. She is ranked the No. 22 player in the Class of 2022 by PrepVolleyball.com.

