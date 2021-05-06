Laramie junior Alexis Stucky is named Wyoming's Gatorade Volleyball POY

Laramie's Alexis Stucky was honored as the Wyoming Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year on Thursday.
The do-it-all 6-foot-2 junior finished with 419 kills, 371 digs, 35 aces and 32 blocks for the Plainsmen, who went 24-0 to win the Class 4A state championship back in November. Laramie lost just eight sets on the season, capping their perfect year with a 3-1 victory over three-time defending state champ Kelly Walsh in the finals. Stucky had 17 kills in the championship match to lead the Plainsmen to their first state title in 26 years.
A three-time all-state selection, Stucky has already committed to continue her playing career at the University of Florida. She is ranked the No. 22 player in the Class of 2022 by PrepVolleyball.com.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.