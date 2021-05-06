Laramie junior Alexis Stucky is named Wyoming's Gatorade Volleyball POY

The do-it-all 6-foot-2 junior finished with 419 kills, 371 digs, 35 aces and 32 blocks for the Plainsmen, who went 24-0 to win the Class 4A state championship back in November. Laramie lost just eight sets on the season, capping their perfect year with a 3-1 victory over three-time defending state champ Kelly Walsh in the finals. Stucky had 17 kills in the championship match to lead the Plainsmen to their first state title in 26 years.