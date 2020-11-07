Laramie volleyball wins first state title in 26 years

All season long, the Laramie volleyball team has been considered the best in the state. Saturday, the Plainsmen validated that belief with a 3-1 victory (22-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-23) over three-time defending state champ Kelly Walsh in the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Volleyball Championship at the Casper Events Center.
The victory not only capped a perfect season for Laramie (25-0), but it gave the program its first state title since 1994.
“I’m just super-proud of this team,” Laramie head coach Jill Stucky said. “The girls just had a passion for the game all season. For us to finally bring a championship home to Laramie lets me cross off one of my bucket-list items.”
The championship was a family affair for Stucky, who has two daughters — freshman setter Maddy and junior all-everything Alexis — in the starting lineup.
The 6-foot-2 Alexis, who has already committed to Florida, took over the match at key times for the Plainsmen with her powerful kills and all-around court presence.
After the Trojans took the first set thanks to a kill from junior Peighton Dedic, Alexis Stucky scored the first three points of the second set, pounding the ball through Kelly Walsh blockers and into open spaces. Laramie junior Anna Gatlin then took over with three kills and a block before Alexis Stucky delivered four more kills to give the Plainsmen a 12-10 lead.
Kelly Walsh battled back to take a 13-12 lead, but the Plainsmen simply wore down the Trojans. A kill from Morgann Jensen allowed Laramie to tie the match.
“Laramie is one hell of a team,” Kelly Walsh head coach Jeff Barkell admitted. “Every time we made a run at them they always had an answer. They just kept putting pressure on us.”
Kelly Walsh, which returned just two players from last year’s championship team, looked to be finished early in the third set. Laramie built an 11-3 advantage and Barkell called a timeout to encourage his team. The Trojans, who had been pushed to five sets by both Evanston and Cheyenne East earlier in the day, responded.
With Dedic, Logann Alvar and Peyton Carruth doing the hitting and Alvar, Mia Cardenas and Shelby Ramage the blocking the Trojans pulled within 13-10. But Alexis Stucky responded with three kills — she finished with 17 for the match — and Gatlin got the set-winner with a strike down the middle.
“We have so much depth on this team,” Alexis said. “We knew early in the season we could be a really good team, we just had to be mentally tough. I’m just so proud that we were able to accomplish this because I know it’s so special for our community.”
Kelly Walsh definitely didn’t make it easy for the Plainsmen, though. The Trojans led 13-9 and 14-12 after kills from Abi Milby. One more kill from the 5-7 sophomore tied the set at 15-all before Alexis Stucky gave Laramie the lead for good. The Trojans made one final push, scoring four consecutive points to cut the Laramie lead to 23-22, but Gatlin once again finished things off for the Plainsmen.
“This is what we have done all year,” Barkell said of his team refusing to fold. “With how young we are nobody thought we would be in the championship match, but we were. I’m just really proud of them.
“And this is where they get better. If you don’t put your heart into something and risk getting it crushed then you’ll never get better.”
With no seniors on their roster, the Trojans expect to be back in the same position next year. Chances are good Laramie will be waiting for them on the other side of the net. For now, though, the Plainsmen are going to celebrate this year’s state championship in a year that took place under the constant cloud of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We didn’t know if we were even going to be able to complete the season,” Jill Stucky said. “So we came to practice every day and just said we were going to control the things we could control ... effort, attitude and passion. These girls came to practice every day with a smile on their faces because they were getting to play volleyball.”
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!