Laramie volleyball wins first state title in 26 years

Kelly Walsh battled back to take a 13-12 lead, but the Plainsmen simply wore down the Trojans. A kill from Morgann Jensen allowed Laramie to tie the match.

“Laramie is one hell of a team,” Kelly Walsh head coach Jeff Barkell admitted. “Every time we made a run at them they always had an answer. They just kept putting pressure on us.”

Kelly Walsh, which returned just two players from last year’s championship team, looked to be finished early in the third set. Laramie built an 11-3 advantage and Barkell called a timeout to encourage his team. The Trojans, who had been pushed to five sets by both Evanston and Cheyenne East earlier in the day, responded.

With Dedic, Logann Alvar and Peyton Carruth doing the hitting and Alvar, Mia Cardenas and Shelby Ramage the blocking the Trojans pulled within 13-10. But Alexis Stucky responded with three kills — she finished with 17 for the match — and Gatlin got the set-winner with a strike down the middle.

“We have so much depth on this team,” Alexis said. “We knew early in the season we could be a really good team, we just had to be mentally tough. I’m just so proud that we were able to accomplish this because I know it’s so special for our community.”