Laramie's Alexis Stucky garners more national volleyball honors
PREP VOLLEYBALL

Laramie's Alexis Stucky garners more national volleyball honors

4a State Championship

Laramie's Alexis Stucky sets the ball for a teammate in the title match of the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Volleyball Championship against Kelly Walsh on Nov. 7 at the Casper Events Center.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Incoming Laramie senior Alexis Stucky continues to make a name for herself on the national volleyball circuit.

The 6-foot-2 Stucky recently was selected as one of 150 prep volleyball players to compete in the Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando, Florida, this December, according to wyopreps.com. And on Monday, Stucky received the only "Golden Ticket," which guarantees her one of 24 spots in the All-American Game.

This spring Stucky received an invitation to the U.S. U18 National Training Team, which is scheduled for July 17-24 in Anaheim, California. The top 12 players from the training team will be selected to compete in the Federacion Internationale de Volleyball U!* World Championships on Sept. 20-29 in Durango, Mexico.

Stucky is a three-time all-state selection and helped lead the Plainsmen (24-0) to the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Volleyball Championship back in November. Laramie lost just eight sets on the season, capping their perfect year with a 3-1 victory over three-time defending state champ Kelly Walsh in the finals. Stucky had 17 kills in the championship match to lead the Plainsmen to their first state title in 26 years.

The state's Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year finished with 419 kills, 371 digs, 35 aces and 32 blocks.

Stucky has already committed to continue her playing career at the University of Florida.

Keon Johnson breaks NBA draft combine vertical jump record

