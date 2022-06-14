 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VOLLEYBALL

Laramie's Alexis Stucky helps US volleyball win U21 Pan American Cup

Laramie High School graduate Alexis Stucky came off the bench to help the United States U21 national team beat Argentina 3-1 and win the Pan American Cup on Sunday in Mexico. The U.S. defeated Argentina (25-20, 21-25, 25-22, 25-14) in the championship match to finish 5-0 for the week and win the Pan American Cup for the first time since 2017.

In the championship match, Stucky had one kill and a team-high two aces. Stucky will be a freshman at the University of Florida this fall.

Both the U.S. and Argentina qualified for the 2023 FIVB U21 World Championships.

