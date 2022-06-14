Laramie's Alexis Stucky helps US volleyball win U21 Pan American Cup

Laramie High School graduate Alexis Stucky came off the bench to help the United States U21 national team beat Argentina 3-1 and win the Pan American Cup on Sunday in Mexico. The U.S. defeated Argentina (25-20, 21-25, 25-22, 25-14) in the championship match to finish 5-0 for the week and win the Pan American Cup for the first time since 2017.