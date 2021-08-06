 Skip to main content
Laramie's Alexis Stucky is selected to USA national volleyball team
PREP VOLLEYBALL

Laramie's Alexis Stucky is selected to USA national volleyball team

4a State Championship

Alexis Stucky bumps the ball during the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Volleyball Championship match against Kelly Walsh on Nov. 7, 2020, at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Incoming Laramie senior volleyball standout Alexis Stucky continues to garner national attention.

The 6-foot-2 Stucky recently was one of 12 players named to USA Volleyball's U18 team, which will compete in the Federacion Internationale de Volleyball U18 World Championships on Sept. 20-29 in Durango, Mexico. According to wyopreps.com, Stucky will be a setter at the FIVB U18 tournament.

Stucky, who has already committed to the University of Florida, also received a "Golden Ticket," which guarantees her one of 24 spots in the Under Armour All-American Game this December in Orlando, Florida.

The three-time all-state selection helped lead the Plainsmen (24-0) to the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Volleyball Championship back in November. Laramie capped their perfect year with a 3-1 victory over three-time defending state champ Kelly Walsh in the finals. Stucky had 17 kills in the championship match to lead the Plainsmen to their first state title in 26 years.

The state’s Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year finished with 419 kills, 371 digs, 35 aces and 32 blocks.

Look to bet over on Lamar Jackson's rushing yards

