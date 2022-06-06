Laramie's Alexis Stucky selected to USA Volleyball U-21 team for Pan American Cup

Laramie's Alexis Stucky was recently selected to play on USA Volleyball's U-21 National Team for this week's Pan American Cup in La Paz, Mexico.

The 6-foot-2 Stucky, who will be a freshman at the University of Florida this fall, was a four-time Class 4A all-state selection with the Plainsmen. She helped lead Laramie to back-to-back state championships the past two seasons and is the state's two-time Gatorade Player of the Year.

Stucky finished her senior campaign with 352 kills, 203 digs, 155 assists and 53 service aces while hitting .422. As a junior she totaled 419 kills, 371 digs, 35 service aces and 32 blocks during Laramie’s 24-0 campaign.

On Monday, Stucky was named a finalist for the Milward Simpson Award, which is presented annually to the state's top male and female athletes.

She is one of two setters on the United States' 12-person roster. The U.S. begins pool play Tuesday against Costa Rica before facing Canada on Wednesday and Argentina on Thursday.

