Laramie's Alexis Stucky wins second Gatorade volleyball honors for Wyoming

Laramie's Alexis Stucky added another award to her growing list of accomplishments Tuesday when she was named Wyoming's Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year for the second year in a row.

The 6-foot-2 senior is a four-time Class 4A all-state selection and was the 4A Player of the Year each of the past two seasons. Stucky helped lead the Plainsmen (32-2) to back-to-back state championships. Laramie defeated Kelly Walsh 3-1 in the title match on Nov. 6, 2021 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

Stucky finished the season with 352 kills, 203 digs, 155 assists and 53 service aces while hitting .422. As a junior she totaled 419 kills, 371 digs, 35 service aces and 32 blocks during Laramie's 24-0 campaign.

Stucky, who has already signed her National Letter of Intent with the University of Florida, was the MVP of the 2021 Under Armour All-America Game last month in Orlando, Florida, and received first-team All-America honors by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. She is currently rated the No. 7 prospect in the 2022 class by PrepVolleyball.com. In addition, Stucky earned a bronze medal with the USA U18 national team at the world championships in September.

Stucky currently has a 3.81 GPA at Laramie High School. She is now eligible for Gatorade Player of the Year honors, which will be announced later this month.

