PREP VOLLEYBALL

Laramie's Maddy Stucky is named state's Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year

Casper Volleyball Invitational

Laramie's Maddy Stucky sets the ball for a teammate during the Plainsmen's match against Big Horn at the Casper Volleyball Invitational on Sept. 23, 2022 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

 Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune

The Wyoming Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year award has found a home in Laramie. Maddy Stucky was named the state's winner Friday to make it three in a row for the Plainsmen after Alexis Stucky, Maddy's older sister, won the award the past two seasons.

Maddy Stucky, a 5-foot-11 junior setter, averaged 9.2 assists, 2.7 digs and 0.6 blocks per set to help lead Laramie (27-8) to a third-place finish at the Class 4A state tournament.

A three-time all-state selection, Stucky has maintained a 3.51 GPA and has verbally committed to play at the University of Wyoming.

