Laramie's Maddy Stucky is named state's Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year

Star-Tribune staff
The Wyoming Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year award has found a home in Laramie. Maddy Stucky was named the state's winner Friday to make it three in a row for the Plainsmen after Alexis Stucky, Maddy's older sister, won the award the past two seasons.
Maddy Stucky, a 5-foot-11 junior setter, averaged 9.2 assists, 2.7 digs and 0.6 blocks per set to help lead Laramie (27-8) to a third-place finish at the Class 4A state tournament.
A three-time all-state selection, Stucky has maintained a 3.51 GPA and has verbally committed to play at the University of Wyoming.
PHOTOS: Saturday at the Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Teams in the finals of the Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships get introduced before the game on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Burns players celebrate after defeating Big Horn in the first set of the Wyoming State High School Class 2A Volleyball Championship on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper. Burns won the match 3-1.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Cody's Ava Meier celebrates winning a point during the finals of the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Volleyball Championships on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Mountain View breaks during a timeout at the finals of the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Volleyball Championships on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Mountain View' Mylie Micheli dives for a ball during the Buffalos' victory over Lyman in the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Championship match on Nov. 5 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Burns motions just one more point to win during the finals of the Wyoming State High School Class 2A Volleyball Championships on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Kelly Walsh players celebrate after the Trojans swept Cody to win the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Volleyball Championship on Nov. 5 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Kelly Walsh's Peyton Carruth cries tears of joy after winning the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Volleyball Championships on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Kelly Walsh's Wisdom Szymczak hugs her family after the Trojans won the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Volleyball Championship on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Cody's head coach Nicole Gwynn gives a tearful talk to the team after placing second during the finals of the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Volleyball Championships on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Cody's Ava Meier hugs a coach after placing second during the finals of the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Volleyball Championships on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Burns fans go crazy after winning the finals of the Wyoming State High School Class 2A Volleyball Championships for the first time in nearly 30 years on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Burns's fan Ethan Norris cries and cheers after winning the finals of the Wyoming State High School Class 2A Volleyball Championships for the first time in nearly 30 years on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Burns's Emma Norris takes a moment to herself to soak in winning the finals of the Wyoming State High School Class 2A Volleyball Championships for the first time in nearly 30 years on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Southeast's Taylar Stoddard comforts a teammate after losing the finals of the Wyoming State High School Class 1A Volleyball Championships on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Mountain View's Kendall Carr and Lyman's Sage Bradshaw hug after the finals of the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Volleyball Championships on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Mountain View's head coach Diana Tims hugs the players after winning the finals of the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Volleyball Championships on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Burns' Sienna Gallegos hits through a Big Horn block during the Wyoming State High School Class 2A Championship game on Nov. 5 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Kelly Walsh's Abigail Milby hits while Aubre Browning and CJ Eskew cover during the finals of the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Volleyball Championships on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Kelly Walsh's Abigail Milby hits while Aubre Browning and CJ Eskew cover during the finals of the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Volleyball Championships on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Kelly Walsh holds hands while waiting to be announced before the finals of the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Volleyball Championships on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Kelly Walsh's Abi Milby, left, and Peyton Carruth celebrate a point during the finals of the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Volleyball Championships on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Kelly Walsh's Makenna Lorenzen dives for a ball during the finals of the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Volleyball Championships on Nov. 5 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Cody's Ava Meier and Ada Nelson play against Kelly Walsh's Aubre Browning and Peyton Carruth during the finals of the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Volleyball Championships on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Kelly Walsh cries and screams as the celebrate winning the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Volleyball Championships on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Kelly Walsh's Makenna Lorenzen greets a loved one after winning the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Volleyball Championships on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Burns's Serenity Burkett, Saria Eklund, Lexi Smith and Sadie Barrett cheer on their team during the finals of the Wyoming State High School Class 2A Volleyball Championships on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Mountain View's Kallea Pitts hugs a teammate after the Buffalos defeated Lyman in the title match of the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Volleyball Championships on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!