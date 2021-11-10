 Skip to main content
2021 WCA ALL-STATE VOLLEYBALL

Laramie's Stucky, Lander's Stauffenberg earn 4th all-state volleyball honors

  • Updated
  • 0
Laramie volleyball celebration

Laramie's Taylor Tyser jumps into teammate Alexis Stucky's arms after the Plainsmen defeated Kelly Walsh to win the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Volleyball Championship on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper. Both Tyser and Stucky were named all-state on Wednesday.

 Courtesy, Michael Smith

Laramie senior Alexis Stucky and three teammates from the state champion Plainsmen were named to the Wyoming Coaches Association Class 4A all-state volleyball team on Wednesday.

It was the fourth all-state selection for the 6-foot-2 Stucky, the state’s reigning Gatorade Player of the Year and University of Florida signee. Sophomore Maddy Stucky and senior Anna Gatlin were honored for the second time while junior Taylor Tyser earned all-state honors for the first time.

Class 4A runner-up Kelly Walsh had three players selected – juniors Abi Milby, Peyton Carruth and Cydney Eskew. It was the second year in a row for both Milby and Carruth. Natrona County junior Megan Hagar was also selected for the second consecutive year.

In 3A, Lander’s Demi Stauffenberg was honored for the fourth time. State champion Lyman had three players selected in senior Brice Hansen (a three-time honoree), senior Kendyl Dickerson and junior Sage Bradshaw. Runner-up Mountain View seniors Kaycee Bugas (three-time all-state) and Kamri Hutchings (two-time) were joined by junior teammate Ashlee Tims.

Class 2A state champion Big Horn had three underclassmen named to the team: sophomores Emma Prior and Saydee Zimmer and freshman Emme Mullinax. Moorcroft senior Char Cranston earned her third all-state selection.

Class 1A state champ had two repeat selections in senior Bindi Hill and junior Sierra Kilts. Runner-up Cokeville was represented by seniors Emmie Barnes, Kylee Dayton and Michea Petersen. Southeast senior Jordan Stoddard was honored for the second year in a row.

Inside

All-state selections for every class. Page B2

