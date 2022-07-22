Lyman's Brice Hansen relishes final chance to have her mom as coach

For years, Lyman’s Brice Hansen has had a personal relationship with her head volleyball coach. That’s because the Eagles’ head coach, Brecia Hansen, is Brice’s mother.

“We’ve done a really good job of keeping the home stuff at home and the coaching stuff at the gym,” Brice said. “Sometimes we’ll talk strategy together and that’s really helped bring us closer.”

The two get one more chance together as player and coach Saturday at the Wyoming Coaches Foundation all-star game at Casper College’s Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

“It’s pretty neat to get to do it one more time,” Brecia admitted, “although I’m pretty sure she would have rather had anybody else but me coach her for her last time. But we get along great and it’s great to be here this week and watch her interact with kids that she doesn’t know and kids that she’s played against and to see how she fits in.”

The 5-foot-9 Brice has never had trouble fitting in with her teammates, no matter the sport.

She was a three-time Class 3A all-state selection in both volleyball and basketball and a two-time honoree in track and field. She won two state volleyball titles — as a freshman on Lyman’s undefeated team in 2018 and as a senior — and helped lead the Eagles to back-to-back runner-up finishes in basketball. In addition, Brice won the state discus title as a junior and finished third this past season.

Not surprisingly, she was named a finalist for the Milward Simpson Female Athlete of the Year award, which is awarded to the state’s best senior athlete. Southeast’s Jordan Stoddard, Hansen’s teammate on the South volleyball team, won the award, but it didn’t dampen Brice’s appreciation of her senior campaign.

“I definitely have already felt the appreciation for what we’ve done as a team,” she said. “I got to play with all my best friends and we did something super special for our community and we felt that love.”

There also was an outpouring of love and admiration from the sidelines.

“I’m really proud of her,” Brecia said. “Her game has gotten so much better and I’ve been able to watch her grow into a great leader on the floor and be a really good teammate. We’ve been in some really tight situations, but she’s so poised and I don’t think that’s something that you can coach. It’s just cool to see your kid want the ball in tough situations and really be that person.”

Brice will continue her volleyball and academic career this fall at Wilmington University, an NCAA Division II private school in New Castle, Delaware. Not only will she be playing on the east coast, but she won’t have her mom as her coach.

“It’s definitely going to be different,” Brice said. “I don’t know how I feel about it yet because I’ve loved having my mom as my coach. But at the same time it’s good to have something new.”

Brecia, on the other hand, is ready to take on a new role in her daughter’s life.

“I will get to be just a spectator,” she said, “and that’s pretty cool. It will be cool because she hasn’t been coached by someone else really since middle school. It will be nice to be the parent that gets to watch and says, ‘Hey, good job!’”