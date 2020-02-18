Michael Botkin out as Natrona County volleyball coach

Michael Botkin is out as head volleyball coach at Natrona County and the school has stopped accepting applications for his replacement.

Natrona County School District spokesperson Tanya Southerland confirmed to the Star-Tribune on Tuesday that the school district did in fact post the job opening on its website and that the application window for the position closed on Feb. 13. Southerland said that the district is currently in the next steps of the application process.

Neither Botkin nor Natrona County activities director Bryan Honken returned the Star-Tribune’s request for comment on Tuesday afternoon.

Botkin had coached the Fillies since the 2011 season. Before that he had spent time as a USA Club Volleyball coach and as a freshman coach under current Kelly Walsh head coach Jeff Barkell.

During his tenure the Fillies went 170-133 and made six state tournaments, including winning the Class 4A state championship in 2013. Last year they went 14-18 and missed the state tournament for the first time since 2012.

And in a two-school environment where one team is typically compared to its rival, Kelly Walsh holds an eight-match winning streak against the Fillies in addition to winning three consecutive state championships.

