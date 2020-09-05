Natrona County coach Adrian McNamee looks to revive Fillies volleyball

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Adrian McNamee thought she was ready for the moment. And then she walked onto the court at Jerry Dalton Gym for the first time as the head coach of the Natrona County Fillies volleyball team.

“I was shaking a little bit,” McNamee admitted. “It really gave me the chills.”

The feelings were understandable. McNamee graduated from Natrona County in 2001 and was a member of the Fillies’ back-to-back state championship teams in 1998-99. After serving as the head coach at Riverton and an assistant coach at Casper College, McNamee’s volleyball journey came full circle last Saturday when the Fillies opened their 2020 season with a two-game sweep of Sheridan.

“It’s one thing to come back and coach at your old school,” she said, “but it’s completely different when you know that your team is taking the court and they’re the first ones that have touched the court since March. It was a really cool moment that our team and our program was the first one out there.”

McNamee knows the Fillies have a lot of work ahead to get to where they want to be. That was evident later Saturday when they lost in straight sets to Laramie. With just two-plus weeks of practice under their belts, the Fillies were unable to solve the Plainsmen.