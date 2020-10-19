Natrona County hosts Kelly Walsh in annual VolleyBowl

Kelly Walsh has established itself as the (green and) gold standard in Class 4A volleyball in recent years with four consecutive trips to the state championship match and back-to-back-to-back state titles.

That success has extended into its rivalry against cross-town foe Natrona County. The Trojans own an eight-match winning streak against the Fillies, including a 3-0 sweep earlier this season.

Kelly Walsh takes that streak into Tuesday night's annual VolleyBowl at Natrona County. The Trojans have swept the past three VolleyBowl matches.

In the team's meeting last month, the Trojans controlled play at the net and took advantage of Fillies' miscues to put together scoring runs in all three sets. Kelly Walsh sophomore Peyton Carruth led the Trojans, whose roster is comprised solely of sophomores and juniors, with 12 kills and 11 assists in the match.

Kelly Walsh has struggled with consistency since the win over Natrona County, however. The Trojans (9-5, 2-1 Northeast) had lost four of their past six matches before holding on for a 3-2 victory against Cheyenne South on Saturday.