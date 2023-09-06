Casper volleyball fans finally get their first look at the Fillies and the Trojans.

After competing at the Cheyenne Invite and the Gillette Invite the past two weekends Natrona County and Kelly Walsh play in town Thursday. They’ll do so against each other when NC hosts KW at Jerry Dalton Gym beginning at 6 p.m.

Both head coaches are interested to see how their teams respond to the challenge of facing their crosstown rivals.

“Neither team has a real identity yet,” KW’s Jeff Barkell said. “It will be fun to let the kids go at each other and have a good time. It’s always a good gauge to see how we handle pressure.”

NC’s Adrian McNamee feels the same way.

“This will be a good measure for both teams,” she said. “We get to find out how our team plays in a pressure situation.”

The Fillies (7-4) and Trojans (8-3) are both coming off impressive showings in Gillette. Natrona County went 5-1 and defeated Rapid City (South Dakota) Stevens 2-1 to win the silver bracket. Kelly Walsh also finished 5-1, advancing to the gold bracket before losing 2-1 to Gillette.

“After not playing well in Cheyenne it was nice to see us come back and win Saturday,” McNamee said. “We’re still messing around with our rotation and still trying to find our identity, but this team is hungry to win and I’ve been impressed with our ability.”

Barkell had a similar take on his team. The youthful Trojans return just one starter — senior libero Mackenna Lorenzen — from last year’s state championship squad.

“I felt like we improved quite a bit from the first week,” he admitted. “We’re just trying to get to know each other right now because most of these kids haven’t played with each other before. And we have kids in different positions than they’re used to playing so they’re kind of growing into it a little bit.”

Barkell credits Lorenzen for “steering the ship from the back row” while also noting that juniors Kendall Allaire and Jordan Kroeger, sophomore setter Noa Hodgin and freshmen Gia Ireland and Lily Hudson have done some of the “heavier lifting” and are being looked at as team leaders.

“Even though we’re so young I’m impressed with how successful we’ve been,” Lorenzen said. “We’re starting to flow together so much better and I feel like this last weekend we started to come together with our team chemistry.”

Natrona County, which handed Kelly Walsh its only defeat last season, is in a similar situation with a number of new faces getting their first real varsity experience. Like the Trojans, the Fillies have a senior libero in Jade Sims who is “really stepping up on defense,” according to McNamee.

The NC head coach also has gotten production from, among others, senior Cameron Vance and juniors Cami Costello and Brynn Sybrant.

“Even though Cam Vance doesn’t have a lot of varsity experience there’s just something calming about her when she’s on the court,” McNamee noted. “The younger kids really look up to her.

“Brynn has been solid in the front row and even though Cami could be frustrated because we move her around to different positions, she never complains and just plays through it.”

While Thursday’s non-conference match won’t have any bearing on playoff seeding later in the season, it is a good measuring stick for both the Trojans and Fillies as they get ready for the grind of the regular season.

“We’re just trying to gain trust with each other right now,” Barkell said.

Again, McNamee had a similar take.

“We’re still messing around with rotations,” she said. “Right now this is a team that likes to smile and laugh and have fun on the court.

“And now we get to find out how we stack up against Kelly, which is one of the top teams year in and year out.”