Natrona County sweeps rival Kelly Walsh to win VolleyBowl for 1st time since 2017

For the first time since 2017 the VolleyBowl trophy has a new home.

Natrona County ended a five-year losing streak to crosstown rival Kelly Walsh in the trophy game, sweeping the previously undefeated Trojans 3-0 (25-13, 25-19, 25-21) on Tuesday night in front of a raucous crowd at NC's Jerry Dalton Gym.

"This was a weight off our shoulders," NC senior Emily Manville said. "The first set really carried us all the way though. We knew what we could do after the first set and we never doubted ourselves after that."

The Fillies (19-8) jumped on Kelly Walsh early and never let the Trojans, who were playing without senior setter CJ Eskew, find a rhythm.

NC scored the first two points of the match and a kill from senior Megan Hagar after a one-handed save by sophomore Cami Costello made it a 4-1 game. A block by Manville started a 4-0 run that extended the lead to 17-9 and she later had a kill as the Fillies doubled up the Trojans 24-12. KW got a brief respite thanks to a kill by senior Abi Milby, but the Trojans' next attempt sailed out of bounds to give NC the win.

"We came out aggressive," NC head coach Adrian McNamee said. "We wanted to put the pressure on ourselves and carry that pressure to them. We wanted to put our foot on the gas instead of letting them dictate what we were going to do."

The Fillies continued to do that in the second set. Kills from Manville and Costello followed by a Kelly Walsh kill that sailed out of bounds gave NC a 3-0 lead. After an ace from KW's Krysten Cutler gave the Trojans their first lead of the night at 6-5, Natrona County scored the next three points to retake the lead.

The Fillies never gave it back, winning the second set on Hagar's kill. It marked the first time all season the Trojans (27-1) had lost more than one set in a match.

“They played really well," KW head coach Jeff Barkell said of the Fillies. "They had us on the run all night long. They served tough, they passed well, they were throwing the ball around and hitting the angles. We were just not where we needed to be at times."

The Trojans finally started to string together some points in the third set, taking a 6-4 lead on an ace from freshman Noa Hodgin, who started in place of Eskew. The teams continued to trade points, with a kill from senior Peyton Carruth giving the Trojans a 16-14 advantage.

The lead was short-lived, though. A KW serve that went long, back-to-back aces by NC sophomore Brynn Sybrant and a double-hit by the Trojans gave the Fillies an 18-16 lead.

"Even when we were down it felt like we were up," Manville said. "Our mindset, our attitude ... I think that's what carried us. I never felt down. We had confidence in each other and everyone believed in each other."

Kelly Walsh made one final push, with an ace from Carruth tying the set at 20-all. But kills from Manville and Hagar, combined with two miscues by the Trojans, gave the Fillies a 24-21 lead. On match point, Cami Costello bumped the ball to her sister, senior setter Allie Costello, who delivered a perfect pass to Hagar for the match-winning kill down the line. As the Fillies celebrated, the NC student section rushed the court to join in.

"It was so crazy," Hagar said. "Just the adrenaline, and the feelings and emotions felt so real in that moment. To finally play as a team for the first time in a while was just crazy unreal ... I just felt very accomplished.

"We just had the mindset that we had nothing to lose and we were going to give 100-percent effort. That's exactly what we did and it paid off in the end."

The victory not only secured the VolleyBowl trophy for the Fillies, but it ended a 15-match losing streak to the Trojans.

Hagar led NC with 11 kills and 15 digs, but every Filly played a big role in the victory. Manville had nine kills, Sybrant had eight kills and three aces, Cami Costello added 12 digs and three blocks, Allie Costello had 20 assists, Jade Sims finished with 11 digs and Chayse Graham had four blocks.

"I said we had to play as a team," McNamee noted. "It was going to take every single one of us, but we had to stay positive. But if we could play as a team then one team is going to beat six individuals.

"(Kelly Walsh) is a great team and a great program, but tonight we played as one unit."

Natrona County hosts Thunder Basin on Thursday and Gillette on Saturday while Kelly Walsh plays at Rock Spring on Friday to close the regular season.