Natrona County volleyball enters season with championship goals

Natrona County accomplished one of its primary goals last season when the Fillies qualified for the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Volleyball Championship after failing to do so in 2019. And despite losing seven seniors off that team, this year’s Fillies have bigger things in mind than just qualifying for state.

“The goal shouldn’t be making it to state,” second-year head coach Adrian McNamee said during practice Wednesday. “The goal should be where we can we place at state? There’s just a different energy with the kids and with the coaches this year.”

That energy comes primarily from a solid group of seniors and an improving junior class. Seniors Alesha Lane, Tamryn Blom, Erin Weibel and Emma Patik, along with junior Megan Hagar either started or were part of the rotation last year.

McNamee expects those returners to take their games to another level this season.

“We expect them to come in and challenge each other every day and to grow every day,” she said. “Those are the expectations we set last year and you’re seeing it with those juniors that are now seniors and those sophomores that are now juniors. You’re seeing the transition from just going through the motions to putting in that energy and going forward.