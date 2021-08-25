Natrona County volleyball enters season with championship goals

Natrona County accomplished one of its primary goals last season when the Fillies qualified for the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Volleyball Championship after failing to do so in 2019. And despite losing seven seniors off that team, this year’s Fillies have bigger things in mind than just qualifying for state.
“The goal shouldn’t be making it to state,” second-year head coach Adrian McNamee said during practice Wednesday. “The goal should be where we can we place at state? There’s just a different energy with the kids and with the coaches this year.”
That energy comes primarily from a solid group of seniors and an improving junior class. Seniors Alesha Lane, Tamryn Blom, Erin Weibel and Emma Patik, along with junior Megan Hagar either started or were part of the rotation last year.
McNamee expects those returners to take their games to another level this season.
“We expect them to come in and challenge each other every day and to grow every day,” she said. “Those are the expectations we set last year and you’re seeing it with those juniors that are now seniors and those sophomores that are now juniors. You’re seeing the transition from just going through the motions to putting in that energy and going forward.
“There’s a different energy in the gym this year.”
That was noticeable Wednesday with the 6-foot Lane leading the way in hitting and blocking drills. The three-sport standout has been all-conference in volleyball, all-state in basketball and won the discus title at the state meet in May. Lane is also healthy to start the season, which wasn’t the case last year.
“I was battling on ongoing knee injury that I finally had surgery on three days after track season,” Lane offered. “So I’m healthy and ready to go.”
Those words obviously bring a smile to McNamee’s face.
“Alesha is our middle stud,” McNamee said of the three-year starter. “She’s healthy and I can’t wait to see what she does because she has a different mentality this year as far as being a leader and just wanting to push the envelope every day.”
The Fillies also expect to be strong at the back with Weibel, who finished the season as the starting libero, and Patik.
“To see Emma and Erin work together on the back row is like synchronized swimming,” McNamee said.
Blom give Natrona County additional strength at the net, although she’s expected to be sidelined for a couple of weeks with an injury.
Hagar, who grew into her role as one of the team’s top hitters last season, is the Fillies’ only returning all-state selection. McNamee expects even more from the junior standout this year.
“I think Megan is someone who went under the radar at the beginning of last season,” she said, “but by the end of the year she was a standout in the state. She knows she’s not going to be hidden this year and I think she’s ready for the challenge.”
With those pieces in place there’s every reason for the Fillies to be optimistic heading into the season. They get things started this weekend at the Cheyenne Invitational where they will face all three Cheyenne schools as well as Gillette and Thunder Basin.
Lane, for one, can’t wait to tip it off Friday.
“Obviously, every team goes into the season wanting to win,” she said, “but our goal this year is to win state. I believe we have the potential, we just have to practice and grind and I think we can do great things.”
