Natrona County volleyball finally plays at home; Kelly Walsh hits the road

The Natrona County volleyball team has played 23 matches this season, none of them in their home gym. That changes Friday night when the Fillies host Sheridan to begin an eight-match home stretch to close the regular season.

Natrona County (17-6, 2-1 Northeast) opened conference play with a sweep of Sheridan back on Sept. 9 to end a two-game losing streak. Since losing back-to-back games to undefeated Kelly Walsh, the Fillies are 8-2 in their last 10 matches, with both losses coming to Thunder Basin.

Senior Megan Hagar, who earned all-state honors last season and helped lead NC to a fourth-place finish at state, is averaging 3.6 kills and 4.1 digs per set to lead the Fillies. Other stat leaders are senior setter Allie Costello (4.2 assists per set) and sophomore Brynn Sybrant (58 blocks).

Natrona County has also gotten contributions from seniors Emily Manville (1.8 kps) and Chayse Graham (43 blocks), junior Jade Sims (3.6 dps) and sophomore Cami Costello (3.8 dps).

The Fillies host Laramie and Cheyenne South next weekend before welcoming the crosstown rival Trojans to Jerry Dalton Gym for the VolleyBowl on Oct. 18. NC finishes the regular season with home matches against Thunder Basin (Oct. 20) and Gillette (Oct. 22).

***

While Natrona County players get to enjoy the comforts of home the next few weeks, Kelly Walsh players will spend the remainder of the regular season on the road. The Trojans (23-0, 3-0 4A Northwest) get things started this weekend with matches at Jackson and Star Valley.

KW, which finished second at state the past two years, is led by a strong group of seniors. Peyton Carruth (3.7 kills per set), University of Wyoming commit Abi Milby (3.6 kps) and Wisdom Szymczak (2.0 kps) give the Trojans one of the strongest hitting teams in the state, with Aubre Browning (38 blocks), Mia Cardenas (29 blocks) and CJ Eskew (27 blocks) making things difficult for opposing hitters. Eskew also leads the team with 9.2 assists per game.

Both Kelly Walsh and Natrona County will compete at regional tournaments Oct. 28-29 -- the Trojans in Riverton and the Fillies in Cheyenne -- ahead of the state championships on Nov. 3-5 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.