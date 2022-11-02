Natrona County volleyball has confidence entering state tournament

After losing to Laramie in the semifinals of the Class 4A East Regional volleyball tournament this past weekend, Natrona County was in danger of not qualifying for this weekend’s state tournament. The Fillies responded with a 3-1 victory over Gillette to secure a state berth and, hours later, a 3-1 victory over Thunder Basin to earn the No. 3 seed.

“I think what impressed me was just the grit that they showed,” NC head coach Adrian McNamee said Tuesday. “There were moments in that Thunder Basin game and moments in that Gillette game where they could have curled up and died, but they didn’t, they fought.”

Natrona County is hoping that resiliency carries over into this weekend, beginning with Thursday’s quarterfinal match against West No. 2 seed Cody in the Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships at the Ford Wyoming Center.

The Fillies (23-10) have had some impressive moments this season – they handed crosstown rival Kelly Walsh its only loss of the season with a 3-0 sweep in the VolleyBowl on Oct. 8 – but also have suffered some disappointing defeats, like back-to-back losses to Sheridan and Laramie in their first home games of the season.

“We have had a mental battle all year long where when we lose a game we think that everything is horrible,” McNamee noted. “We’ve done that all season where we’ve had to rebound a whole game’s worth of negative mental talk and then be ready to play the next one.

“But I think this weekend things just started clicking and we stayed positive with ourselves. I was really proud of our mental consistency.”

Senior middle hitter Emily Manville believes carrying that mindset into this weekend is a must if the Fillies want to be competing for a trophy on Saturday.

“Staying mentally tough is very important for us,” she admitted. “We have to embrace that next-play mentality. I think our win against Thunder definitely helped. We just have to build off the confidence we have right now.”

Senior outside hitter Megan Hagar, a three-year starter, leads the team in kills and digs, with Manville, and sophomores Brynn Sybrant and Cami Costello providing solid support at the net. Senior setter Allie Costello directs the offense and junior libero Jade Sims is in place as the defensive specialist.

It can make for a formidable lineup when everyone is one the same page. And the Fillies know they’ll have to be in the opener against Cody (23-3), which would be undefeated except for three losses to Kelly Walsh.

“Cody is tough,” McNamee said. “They’re quick and they’re explosive.”

The Fillies of Cody also are unfamiliar to the Fillies of Natrona County this season. Thursday’s match will be their first meeting of the season, although NC was 2-0 against Cody last year.

Regardless of the opponent, McNamee knows what her team has to do to win.

“The biggest thing for us is our pass-serve game,” she said. “If we can pass the ball and run our offense we’re going to be successful. If we can serve the ball aggressively, and in, we’re going to be tough.”