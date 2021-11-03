Natrona County volleyball hopes to keep late-season surge going at state

Natrona County picked a good time to be playing its best volleyball of the season. The Fillies enter this weekend’s Wyoming State High School Class 4A Volleyball Championships as the No. 1 seed out of the West after sweeping their way to the regional title.

“We’ve had moments all season where we could put it together for a game or two,” Natrona County head coach Adrian McNamee said. “But this last weekend they came ready to play and they wanted to do it as a group, and they did that. As a coach, to see that at regionals was really encouraging.”

The Fillies (22-10) have made some major strides in McNamee’s second season. After failing to qualify for state in 2019, last year’s team got back to the big stage but lost both their matches. This year’s team struggled at times early in the season -- the Fillies were 4-3 in early September -- before winning nine of its next 11 games, with the only losses to defending state champion Laramie and last year’s runner-up, Kelly Walsh.

As the season progressed, 5-foot-11 junior Megan Hagar and seniors Alesha Lane (6-0) and Tamryn Blom (5-10) began to assert themselves at the net. In a 3-2 loss to the rival Trojans in the VolleyBowl, Hagar had 16 kills, Blom added nine and Lane had a game-high five blocks.

Defense remains the Fillies’ strong suit, however. Senior liberos Erin Weibel and Emma Patik average a combined 6.7 digs per set -- Weibel had a game-high 19 in the VolleyBowl -- and Hagar averages 3.5 digs per set. Natrona County also has a trio of junior setters in Simone Rivers, Brendolyn Wistisen and Allie Costello who have continued to show improvement in their ball placement.

McNamee said all facets of the game were working for the Fillies last weekend.

“Everyone was encouraging each other,” she said. “Kids who were struggling offensively were picked up by their teammates and kids who struggled defensively were picked up by their teammates. It was great to see.”

Since taking the job at her alma mater last summer, McNamee has made it known that her goal is to hang banners. They got one last weekend, but the Fillies have bigger goals in mind.

“We can’t settle with what happened last weekend,” she said. “We have to move on to what’s going to happen this weekend.”

NC’s quest for the program’s first state title since 2013 begins Thursday night in the quarterfinals against Cheyenne East. The Thunderbirds (23-8) won three of four matches versus the Fillies this season and have advanced to the semifinals each of the past nine years.

“East has a really good middle in (6-0 junior Elysiana Fonseca) and (6-1 senior Kiera Walsh),” McNamee said. “They do a really good job of hitting at angles out of the middle. And they put up a really good block, so we’re going to have to move the ball around.”

Fonseca, a returning all-state selection, leads the T-Birds with 3.0 kills per set while Walsh averages 1.9 kps. Another all-stater from last year, junior Boden Liljedahl, anchors the back row; and senior Alison Crock and sophomore Brodie Schlabs averaged a combined 10.3 assists per set.

McNamee knows the Fillies can’t worry about what East is going to do if they’re going to push through to the semifinals for the first time in six years.

“The biggest thing we’ve done is focus on ourselves the last couple of weeks,” she said. “And that’s what we’re going to continue to do.”

