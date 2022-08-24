Natrona County volleyball is ready to build on last year's fourth-place finish

Slowly but surely, the Natrona County volleyball program is getting back to where it's accustomed to being as one of the top Class 4A teams in the state.

After failing to qualify for the state tournament in 2019, Natrona County alum Adrian McNamee was hired to resurrect the Fillies program. They made it back to state in McNamee's first season, but lost both games. Last year, the Fillies (24-12) defeated perennial title contender Cheyenne East but were swept by rival Kelly Walsh in the semifinals. They bounced back to defeat Star Valley before losing to Thunder Basin in the third-place match.

McNamee believes this year’s team has a chance to improve on last year’s finish.

“We lost four seniors so there are definitely holes in the court that we’re going to have to fill,” she said. “But we do have some seniors that were chomping at the bit last year and they’ve done a good job with leadership. They’ve stepped into those roles and are raising their own expectations. This group wants to push the envelope.”

That starts this weekend at the Cheyenne Invite, where the Fillies will get their season started against a number of 4A teams.

“Ready or not, here we go,” McNamee stated.

Among those seniors McNamee is counting on this season are setters Allie Costello and Simone Rivers; and hitters/blockers Megan Hagar, Emily Manville and Chayse Graham. Hagar was an all-state selection last season.

“We have a group that has been here all three years,” McNamee said. “It’s not like we’re reinventing the wheel with what we expect from them offensively or defensively, but there is going to be some outside-the-box thinking with this team.”

“We’re expecting some big things out of Allie and Simone setting for us,” she added. “We have Megan, but we also have Chayse and Emily returning. Chayse had one of the most dominating regional tournaments I’ve ever seen last year and Emily really stepped it up toward the end of the year. Emily and Megan have been pushing each other all summer.”

It’s a team dynamic that has been building over the past three years.

“This group really gets along,” McNamee said, “but they’re also going to hold each other accountable. That allows us to take practices to the next level.”

This weekend the Fillies will get their first look as to how that carries over into a game. As is the case with most early season tournaments, the final score won’t be the deciding factor on how McNamee judges her team’s performance.

“I want to see consistency,” she said. “I would like to see us win some games, but I know we’re going to messing around with some rotations. So finding a couple of rotations that work for us is going to be key.”