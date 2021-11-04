Natrona County volleyball sweeps Cheyenne East to advance to semifinals

Natrona County continued its late-season surge Thursday with a 3-0 (25-23, 28-26, 25-17) sweep of Cheyenne East in the quarterfinals of the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Volleyball Championships at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

The Fillies (23-10) have won five consecutive matches, including sweeping their way to the West Regional title last week. Thursday's victory sent Natrona County into the semifinals for the first time in six years and ended East's nine-year streak of playing in the semis.

"The bottom line is we're pulling together as a team," NC head coach Adrian McNamee said. "And we have to have team play for us to be successful."

The Fillies ended the first set in dramatic fashion. It started when senior Erin Weibel was able to dig a powerful kill attempt by the T-Birds and ended with junior Megan Hagar pounding down a kill from the outside.

The second set was a back-and-forth affair in which neither team was able to create much distance. After East's Jenna Merritt tied the game at 26-all, Hagar put Natrona County back on top with a powerful kill. The set ended when East was called for a rotation violation.

The Fillies threatened to pull away in the third set behind strong play at the net from Hagar and seniors Alesha Lane and Tamryn Blom as they built a 17-13 lead. A 4-0 run by East tied it, but NC scored the final eight points to complete the sweep. Kills from Blom and junior Autumn Ostrander brought it to match point and a hitting error by the T-Birds proved to be the match-winner for the Fillies.

"It wasn't perfect," McNamee admitted, "but we never gave up. We weren't selfish and we played like we needed to."

Next up for the Fillies is crosstown rival Kelly Walsh, which moved into the semifinals for the sixth year in a row with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-21) sweep of Rock Springs.

The Trojans (29-4) actually trailed for most of the first set before taking control against the Tigers.

"We just had to get our emotions under control," KW head coach Jeff Barkell said. "I think we were too excited at the start and that caused us to freeze up and make some errors. But once we settled down we were fine."

Kelly Walsh won both regular-season matches against Natrona County this year -- 3-0 on Sept. 9 and 3-2 in the VolleyBowl on Oct. 19.

Defending state champ Laramie and Thunder Basin will meet in the other semifinal.

