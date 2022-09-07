Natrona County volleyball tries to solve undefeated Kelly Walsh on Thursday

Kelly Walsh entered this season as one of the favorites to win the Class 4A state volleyball championship in November. Through the first two weeks of the season the Trojans have done everything to live up to that standard.

Kelly Walsh, which lost to Laramie in the past two two state championship matches, enters Thursday night's home match against crosstown rival Natrona County undefeated on the season. The Trojans went 5-0 at the season-opening Cheyenne Invitel and followed that with a 6-0 showing at last weekend's Gillette Invite.

KW capped the weekend with a 2-0 (25-13, 25-17) victory over the Fillies to win the Gold Bracket and improve to 11-0 overall and 22-1 in sets played. The Trojans will also be putting a 14-match winning streak on the line Thursday against Natrona County. The Fillies haven't defeated KW since the 2015 season.

Natrona County (9-3) has also put itself on the short list of state title contenders with its play through the first two weeks. After losing to Thunder Basin at the Cheyenne Invite, the Fillies defeated the Bolts this past weekend. And after losing to Big Horn to open pool play at the Gillette Invite they came back to beat the Rams in the semifinals of the Gold Bracket.

Following Thursday's match, NC begins 4A Northeast Conference play at Sheridan on Friday while KW hosts Green River on Sept. 15.