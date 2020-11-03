Once again, Cokeville is the team to beat in Class 1A state volleyball

This year's Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships promise to be like no other. The Wyoming High School Activities Association and the state health department saw to that that back in August when it was decided there would be no multi-team invitationals during the season and the state tournament would be a four-day affair, with each classification taking over the Casper Events Center for one full day.

The fun begins Wednesday with Class 1A, followed by 2A on Thursday, 3A on Friday and 4A on Saturday.

With all the changes caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there's one thing that remains the same: Cokeville is once again the 1A favorite. The three-time defending state champion Panthers are undefeated against 1A competition the past two years and own a 12-0 record and 36-2 set advantage against 1A teams this season.

"All season we've shown an ability to step up and do what we needed to do," Cokeville head coach Bill Thompson said. "We lost some good players to graduation, but we never skipped a beat."

The Panthers (16-8-1) did lose more games this season than they have in recent years, but seven of the eight losses were to Class 3A and 4A teams. Thompson believes the schedule combined with his team's unselfish attitude has Cokeville in good position for a four-peat.