Once again, Cokeville is the team to beat in Class 1A state volleyball

This year's Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships promise to be like no other. The Wyoming High School Activities Association and the state health department saw to that that back in August when it was decided there would be no multi-team invitationals during the season and the state tournament would be a four-day affair, with each classification taking over the Casper Events Center for one full day.
The fun begins Wednesday with Class 1A, followed by 2A on Thursday, 3A on Friday and 4A on Saturday.
With all the changes caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there's one thing that remains the same: Cokeville is once again the 1A favorite. The three-time defending state champion Panthers are undefeated against 1A competition the past two years and own a 12-0 record and 36-2 set advantage against 1A teams this season.
"All season we've shown an ability to step up and do what we needed to do," Cokeville head coach Bill Thompson said. "We lost some good players to graduation, but we never skipped a beat."
The Panthers (16-8-1) did lose more games this season than they have in recent years, but seven of the eight losses were to Class 3A and 4A teams. Thompson believes the schedule combined with his team's unselfish attitude has Cokeville in good position for a four-peat.
"Our schedule was the toughest we've had in a long time," Thompson admitted. "And we've always had someone willing to step up whenever we needed them to. It's been a team effort all year."
Cokeville had to replace three all-state players and seven seniors off last year's title-winning team, but seniors Rylee Teichert, Tana Teichert and Cydney Brown have helped the Panthers continue their winning ways.
Winning state championships has been a tradition at Cokeville for decades, and that's especially true for the volleyball program. The Panthers have won 24 state championships overall, which is the fourth-most in the nation. They trail only Charleston Bishop England High School in South Carolina (28), Florida's Bayside Academy (27) and Shawnee Mission Bishop Miege in Kansas (25) on the all-time list.
Thompson knows, though, to win it all this year with the normal three-day state tournament condensed to one day will take something extra. He also knows the Panthers will be up for the challenge.
"We didn't get a chance to play three matches in a day this year," he said, "but the seniors have been doing it for years. And we train to be able to play at all-day tournaments so we'll be ready."
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!