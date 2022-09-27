Playing 4A competition fuels 2A Big Horn's drive to defend state title

The Big Horn Rams volleyball team was in an unfamiliar position. After losing all three of its pool play matches this past Friday at the Casper Volleyball Invitational, the Class 2A defending state champions were in danger of dropping their opening match of bracket play Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center.

The Rams won the opening set against 4A Evanston 25-22 but lost the second set 25-16 and trailed the Red Devils 13-7 in the decisive third set.

“We play from behind a lot for some reason,” Big Horn head coach Alli Nikont said. “But in a lot of big games we’ve won we’ve come from behind.”

That’s just what Big Horn did against Evanston.

With sophomore middle hitter Emmie Mullinax and junior outside hitter Saydee Zimmer controlling the net and junior setter Emma Prior delivering the ball, the Rams rallied for a 17-15 victory. Big Horn later swept Sheridan (25-10, 25-15) and Rock Springs (25-12, 25-12) to win the silver bracket.

Despite being the only 2A program in the 16-team varsity bracket at the Casper Invite – Worland, Douglas and Rawlins represented 3A, while the other 12 teams were all 4A – Big Horn (21-6) never backed down.

“I have no doubt that my team can go toe to toe with anyone when we show up and play our best volleyball,” said Nikont, who is in her third year leading the Rams. “I saw that fight in them (against Evanston) that maybe had been lacking a little this weekend. To see them finally get in tune with each other was really nice to see.”

The Rams are unbeaten against 2A competition this season and have five wins each against 4A and 3A teams.

“They’re just a special group,” Nikont said. “When we’re in the system and in tune, they can just read each other so well on the court because they’ve been playing together so long. They move so well together. And they really love each other off the court.”

The 5-foot-9 Mullinax, who earned all-state honors as a freshman last year, believes Big Horn’s small-school mentality helps the Rams better handle adversity.

“We have such a good bond with each other,” she said. “Honestly, I think it’s a benefit that we’re such a small school because we can talk to each other every day.

“And we know our strengths and weaknesses on the court, and I think that benefits us.”

One of the Rams’ main strength is their balance.

The 5-7 Zimmer leads the team in kills (3.0 per set), followed by Mullinax (2.7 kps) and seniors Ashley Billings (2.0 kps) and Kate Mohrmann (1.7 kps). Defensively, Mullinax averages a team-best 3.0 digs per set, with Prior (2.8 dps); Zimmer (2.7 dps); and seniors Titus Broad (2.1 dps), Billings (2.1 dps) and Peyton McLaughlin (2.0 dps) also making it tough for opponents to find open space on the Big Horn side of the court. Prior also averages 8.2 assists per set.

In addition to Mullinax, Prior and Zimmer were all-state selections last season. Those three, along with the team’s five seniors, helped lead Big Horn to last year’s state championship. It was the program’s first since 2009.

“We play a lot of volleyball and these girls love volleyball,” Nikont stated. “Part of what makes this team so special is that I don’t have to beg them to show up, they just show up and do everything full force. We’re working on things that I’ve never been able to work on this early in the season and we’re pushing our game even farther.”

Big Horn has been one of the few 2A teams to compete in the Casper Invite over the years and Nikont believes the experience has benefited the Rams on two fronts. First, they get to play some of the state’s top teams. And second, they get a feel for the venue, which is where the state championships are held.

“It’s a huge benefit to be the only 2A team that has played in this atmosphere,” she said. “When you walk through those back doors there’s a feeling in here. And if you only do that at state it can be a little overwhelming. We love being in this environment.”

The players also enjoy the step up in competition, even if the results aren’t always favorable.

“Going against these 4A schools we really see that speed,” Mullinax said. “It forces us to move our eyes quicker and read those balls. I think it will only benefit us, even if we lose.”

Big Horn went through a tough stretch from 2015 to 2019 – the Rams were 1-2 at state in 2015 and ’17 and failed to qualify the other three years – before finishing third in 2020 and winning it all last year.

While Mullinax, Zimmer and Prior earned the all-state accolades last year, seniors Billings, Mohrmann, McLaughline, Broad and Lauren Smith helped lay the foundation for the Rams’ resurgence.

“We’re kind of living in that special moment because we have five seniors this year,” Nikont said. “So we’re hanging on and trying to be present in that moment, knowing that our gym is going to feel a little emptier next year. We’re trying to remind them to be present with each other and enjoy every moment they get to go to battle together.”