Prep volleyball: Conference results

Saturday
Class 4A East
at Kelly Walsh
G1: 1SE Laramie 3, 2NE Thunder Basin 0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-21)
G2: 1NE Kelly Walsh 3, 2SE Cheyenne East 1 (25-15, 23-25, 25-13, 25-22)
G3: Third place: Thunder Basin vs Cheyenne East, (n)
G4: Championship, Laramie vs Kelly Walsh, (n)
Class 4A West
at Evanston
G1: 2NW Natrona County 3, 1SW Evanston 2 (25-15, 23-25, 17-25, 25-22, 15-11)
G2: 1NW Rock Springs vs 2SW Star Valley, (n)
G3: Third place: Evanston vs G2 loser, (n)
G4: Championship, Natrona County vs G2 winner, (n )
Class 3A East
at Douglas
G1: 1SE Rawlins 3, 2NE Buffalo 0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-11)
G2: 1NE Douglas vs 2SE Wheatland, (n)
G3: Third place: Buffalo vs G2 loser, (n)
G4: Championship, Rawlins vs G2 winner, (n)
Class 3A West
at Pinedale
G1: 1SW Pinedale 3, 2NW Lander 1 (25-21, 12-25, 25-16, 25-11)
G2: 2SW Mountain View 3, 1NW Worland 1 (25-21, 22-25, 25-20, 25-23)
G3: Third place: Lander vs Worland, (n)
G4: Championship, Pinedale vs Mountain View, (n)
Class 2A East
at Pine Bluffs
G1: 2NE Big Horn 3, 1SE Tongue River 2 (21-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-21, 15-13)
G2: 1NE Sundance vs 2SE Glenrock, (n)
G3: Third place: Tongue River vs G2 loser, (n)
G4: Championship, Big Horn vs G2 winner, (n)
Class 2A West
at Riverton
G1: 1SW Shoshoni 3, 2NW Greybull 1 (25-17, 25-10, 24-26, 25-22)
G2: 1NW Riverside vs 2SW Wind River, (n)
G3: Third place: Greybull vs G2 loser, (n)
G4: Championship, Shoshoni vs G2 winner, (n)
Class 1A East
at Kaycee
G1: 2NE Upton 3, 1SE Southeast 2 (20-25, 26-24, 25-17, 20-25, 15-6)
G2: 1NE Kaycee vs 2SE Hanna, (n)
G3: Third place: Southeast vs G2 loser, (n)
G4: Championship, Upton vs G2 winner, (n)
Class 1A West
at Cokeville
G1: 1SW Cokeville vs 2NW Burlington, (n)
G2: 1NW Meeteetse vs 2SW Snake River, (n)
G3: Third place: G1 loser vs G2 loser, (n)
G4: Championship, G1 winner vs G2 winner, (n)
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!