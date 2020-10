Prep volleyball: Quadrant bracket schedule

G2: No. 2 Lander vs No. 3 Powell, 4 p.m.

G3: Championship, G1 winner vs G2 winner, 7 p.m.

Southwest

at Pinedale

G1: No. 1 Pinedale vs No. 4 Kemmerer, 2 p.m.

G2: No. 2 Lyman vs No. 3 Mountain View, 4 p.m.

G3: Championship, G1 winner vs G2 winner, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Northeast

at Sundance

G1: No. 1 Sundance vs No. 4 Wright, 2 p.m.

G2: No. 2 Big Horn vs No. 3 Moorcroft, 4:30 p.m.

G3: G1 winner vs G2 winner, 7 p.m.

Southeast

at Pine Bluffs

G1: No. 2 Glenrock vs No. 3 Lusk, 11 a.m.

G2: No. 1 Pine Bluffs vs No. 4 Tongue River, 1 p.m.