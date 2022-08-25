Prep volleyball resultd Aug. 25-27

Thursday
Rocky Mountain 3, Thermopolis 1 (25-18, 25-20, 21-25, 25-17)
Rich, Utah 3, Kemmerer 0 (25-14, 25-21, 25-14)
Friday
Encampment 3, Hanna 0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-20)
Snake River at Rangely, Colo.
Cheyenne Invitational
Cheyenne East 2, Rawlins 0; Thunder Basin 2, Cheyenne Central 0; Laramie 2, Rock Springs 0; Natrona County 2, Gillette 0; Kelly Walsh 2, Laramie 0; Thunder Basin 2, Gillette 1; Cheyenne East 2, Rock Springs 0; Natrona County 2, Cheyenne Central 1; Gillette 2, Rock Springs 0; Kelly Walsh 2, Cheyenne South 0
Cokeville Invitational
Mountain View 3, Bear Lake (Idaho) 0; Star Valley 3, Rich (Utah) 1; Evanston 3, Grace (Idaho) 1; West Side (Idaho) 3, Riverside 1; Cokeville 3, Green River 0; Lyman 3, Preston (Idaho) 0; Bear Lake 3, Green River 2; Rich 3, Riverside 0; Lyman 3, Grace 0; Mountain View 3, Cokeville 0; Star Valley 3, West Side 1; Evanston 3, Preston 0; Mountain View 3, Green River 1; Star Valley 3, Riverside 0; Lyman 3, Evanston 0; Cokeville 3, Bear Lake 1
People are also reading…
Dogger Invitational
at Lingle
Lingle-Fort Laramie 2, Upton 0; Sundance 2, Lusk 0; Kaycee 2, Pine Bluffs 0; Sundance 2, Lingle-Fort Laramie 1; Kaycee 2, Rock River 0; Kaycee 2, Lingle-Fort Laramie 0; Rock River 2, Sundance 0; Kaycee 2, Lusk 0; Sundance 2, Pine Bluffs 0
Bearcat Invitational
at Douglas
Douglas 2, Wright 0; Wheatland 2, Burns 0; Newcastle 2, Glenrock 0; Big Horn 2, Moorcroft 0; Buffalo 2, Southeast 1; Alliance (Neb.) 2, Torrington 0; Douglas 2, Big Horn 1; Buffalo 2, Burns 1; Torrington 2, Glenrock 0; Moorcroft 2, Wright 1; Southeast 2, Wheatland 1; Alliance 2, Newcastle 0; Big Horn 2, Wright 1; Buffalo 2, Wheatland 1; Newcastle 2, Torrington 0; Douglas 2, Moorcroft 1; Burns 2, Southeast 0; Alliance 2, Glenrock 0
North Big Horn Invite
at Cowley
Rocky Mountain 2, Dubois 0; Tongue River 1, Greybull 1; Burlington 2, Dubois 0; Meeteetse 2, Dubois 0; Greybull 1, Lovell 1; Greybull 2, Rocky Mountain JV 0
Riverton Invitational
Kemmerer 2, Wind River 0; Saratoga 2, Shoshoni 0; Powell 2, Sheridan 0; Saratoga 2, Lander 1; Wind River 2, Wyoming Indian 1; Cody 2, Pinedale 0; Cody 2, Riverton 0; Lander 2, Big Piney 0; Pinedale 2, Powell 0; Shoshoni 2, Kemmerer 0; Kemmerer 2, Wyoming Indian 0; Cody 2, Sheridan 0; Riverton 2, Wind River 0; Saratoga 2, Big Piney 0
Saturday
Midwest at Arvada-Clearmont
Cheyenne Invitational
Bearcat Invitational
Riverton Invitational
Cokeville Invitational
North Big Horn Invite