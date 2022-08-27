 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Prep volleyball results Aug. 27

  • Updated
  • 0
WyoVarsity logo

Saturday

Midwest at Arvada-Clearmont

Cheyenne Invitational

Thunder Basin 2, Cheyenne East 0; Kelly Walsh 2, Gillette 1; Rock Springs 2, Rawlins 0; Kelly Walsh 2, Cheyenne East 0; Kelly Walsh 2, Cheyenne Central 0; Cheyenne Central 2, Rawlins 0; Natrona County 2, Cheyenne South 0; Natrona County 2, Laramie 1; Rock Springs 2, Cheyenne Central 0; Thunder Basin 2, Laramie 1; Natrona County 2, Cheyenne East 1; Laramie 2, Rawlins 0

Bearcat Invitational

at Douglas

GOLD BRACKET

Burns 2, Douglas 1 (25-20, 19-25, 15-10); Big Horn 2, Newcastle 0 (25-18, 25-22); Wheatland 2, Buffalo 0 (25-23, 25-20); Alliance (Neb.) 2, Southeast 0 (25-22, 25-19); Douglas 2, Buffalo 1 (25-10, 11-25, 15-12); Newcastle 2, Southeast 0 (25-21, 25-23)

People are also reading…

Semifinals: Wheatland 2, Burns 0 (25-16, 25-23); Big Horn 2, Alliance 0 (25-22, 25-19)

7th: Southeast 2, Buffalo 0 (26-24, 25-16); 5th: Douglas 2, Newcastle 0 (25-23, 25-22); 3rd: Burns 2, Alliance 1 (20-25, 28-26, 15-10: Championship: Big Horn 2, Wheatland 1 (25-18, 20-26 17-15)

SILVER BRACKET

Moorcroft 2, Wright 1 (25-12, 21-25, 17-15); Torrington 2, Glenrock 1 (21-25, 25-19, 15-10); Moorcorft 2, Glenrock 0 (25-17, 25-17); Torrington 2, Wright 1 (31-29, 18-25, 15-10); Wright 2, Glenrock 0 (26-21, 25-15); Moorcroft 2, Torrington 0 (25-22, 25-21)

Riverton Invitational

Sheridan 2, Kemmerer 1; Powell 2, Shoshoni 0; Cody 2, Shoshoni 0; Pinedale 2, Saratoga 1; Sheridan 2, Riverton 1; Shoshoni 2, Big Piney 0; Pinedale 2, Sheridan 1; Powell 2, Big Piney 1; Pinedale 2, Shoshoni 0; Saratoga 2, Wyoming Indian 0; Riverton 2, Kemmerer 0; Powell 2, Riverton 1; Wind River 2, Lander 1; Big Piney 2, Wind River 0

Cokeville Invitational

Gold Bracket

Star Valley 3, Evanston 1; West Side 3, Cokeville 0; Mountain View 3, Rich 0; Lyman 3, Grace 0; Rich 3, Evanston 0; Cokeville 3, Grace 0

Semifinals: Mountain View 3, Star Valley 1; Lyman 3, West Side 0

5th: Rich 3, Cokeville 1; 3rd: West Side 3, Star Valley 1; Championship: Lyman 3, Mountain View 2 (25-21, 21-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-10)

Silver Bracket

Green River 3, Riverside 2; Riverside 3, Preston 2; Bear Lake 3, Green River 1

North Big Horn Invite

Gold Bracket

Semifinals: Tongue River def Meeteetse; Rocky Mountain 3, Greybull 2; 3rd: Meeteetse 3, Greybull 2; Championship: Tongue River 3, Rocky Mountain 0 (25-10, 25-21, 25-18)

Brown Bracket

Semifinals: Lovell def Dubois; Burlington 2, Rocky Mountain JV 0; Championship: Lovell 3, Burlington 0 (25-18, 25-13, 25-19)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Audi to join Formula 1 from the 2026 season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News