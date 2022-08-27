Prep volleyball results Aug. 27

Saturday
Midwest at Arvada-Clearmont
Cheyenne Invitational
Thunder Basin 2, Cheyenne East 0; Kelly Walsh 2, Gillette 1; Rock Springs 2, Rawlins 0; Kelly Walsh 2, Cheyenne East 0; Kelly Walsh 2, Cheyenne Central 0; Cheyenne Central 2, Rawlins 0; Natrona County 2, Cheyenne South 0; Natrona County 2, Laramie 1; Rock Springs 2, Cheyenne Central 0; Thunder Basin 2, Laramie 1; Natrona County 2, Cheyenne East 1; Laramie 2, Rawlins 0
Bearcat Invitational
at Douglas
GOLD BRACKET
Burns 2, Douglas 1 (25-20, 19-25, 15-10); Big Horn 2, Newcastle 0 (25-18, 25-22); Wheatland 2, Buffalo 0 (25-23, 25-20); Alliance (Neb.) 2, Southeast 0 (25-22, 25-19); Douglas 2, Buffalo 1 (25-10, 11-25, 15-12); Newcastle 2, Southeast 0 (25-21, 25-23)
Semifinals: Wheatland 2, Burns 0 (25-16, 25-23); Big Horn 2, Alliance 0 (25-22, 25-19)
7th: Southeast 2, Buffalo 0 (26-24, 25-16); 5th: Douglas 2, Newcastle 0 (25-23, 25-22); 3rd: Burns 2, Alliance 1 (20-25, 28-26, 15-10: Championship: Big Horn 2, Wheatland 1 (25-18, 20-26 17-15)
SILVER BRACKET
Moorcroft 2, Wright 1 (25-12, 21-25, 17-15); Torrington 2, Glenrock 1 (21-25, 25-19, 15-10); Moorcorft 2, Glenrock 0 (25-17, 25-17); Torrington 2, Wright 1 (31-29, 18-25, 15-10); Wright 2, Glenrock 0 (26-21, 25-15); Moorcroft 2, Torrington 0 (25-22, 25-21)
Riverton Invitational
Sheridan 2, Kemmerer 1; Powell 2, Shoshoni 0; Cody 2, Shoshoni 0; Pinedale 2, Saratoga 1; Sheridan 2, Riverton 1; Shoshoni 2, Big Piney 0; Pinedale 2, Sheridan 1; Powell 2, Big Piney 1; Pinedale 2, Shoshoni 0; Saratoga 2, Wyoming Indian 0; Riverton 2, Kemmerer 0; Powell 2, Riverton 1; Wind River 2, Lander 1; Big Piney 2, Wind River 0
Cokeville Invitational
Gold Bracket
Star Valley 3, Evanston 1; West Side 3, Cokeville 0; Mountain View 3, Rich 0; Lyman 3, Grace 0; Rich 3, Evanston 0; Cokeville 3, Grace 0
Semifinals: Mountain View 3, Star Valley 1; Lyman 3, West Side 0
5th: Rich 3, Cokeville 1; 3rd: West Side 3, Star Valley 1; Championship: Lyman 3, Mountain View 2 (25-21, 21-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-10)
Silver Bracket
Green River 3, Riverside 2; Riverside 3, Preston 2; Bear Lake 3, Green River 1
North Big Horn Invite
Gold Bracket
Semifinals: Tongue River def Meeteetse; Rocky Mountain 3, Greybull 2; 3rd: Meeteetse 3, Greybull 2; Championship: Tongue River 3, Rocky Mountain 0 (25-10, 25-21, 25-18)
Brown Bracket
Semifinals: Lovell def Dubois; Burlington 2, Rocky Mountain JV 0; Championship: Lovell 3, Burlington 0 (25-18, 25-13, 25-19)