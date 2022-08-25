 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep volleyball results/schedule Aug. 25-27

Thursday

Rocky Mountain 3, Thermopolis 1 (25-18, 25-20, 21-25, 25-17)

Rich, Utah 3, Kemmerer 0 (25-14, 25-21, 25-14)

Friday

Encampment at Hanna

Snake River at Rangely, Colo.

Cheyenne Invitational

WHO'S HERE: Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Laramie, Rock Springs, Rawlins, Thunder Basin, Gillette

Cokeville Invitational

WHO'S HERE: Cokeville, Mountain View, Star Valley, Evanston, Green River, Riverside, Lyman, Bear Lake (Idaho), Rich (Utah), Grace (Idaho), West Side (Idaho), Preston (Idaho)

Dogger Invitational

at Lingle

WHO'S HERE: Lingle-Fort Laramie, Upton, Lusk, Sundance, Pine Bluffs, Kaycee

Bearcat Invitational

at Douglas

WHO'S HERE: Douglas, Wright, Burns, Wheatland, Glenrock, Newcastle, Moorcroft, Big Horn, Southeast, Buffalo, Torrington, Alliance (Nebraska)

North Big Horn Invite

at Cowley

WHO'S HERE: Rocky Mountain, Tongue River, Burlington, Meeteetse, Greybull, Lovell

Riverton Invitational

WHO'S HERE: Riverton, Lander, Wind River, Shoshoni, Sheridan, Powell, Kemmerer, Cody, Pinedale, Big Piney, Wyoming Indian, Saratoga

Saturday

Midwest at Arvada-Clearmont

Cheyenne Invitational

Bearcat Invitational

Riverton Invitational

