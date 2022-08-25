Prep volleyball results/schedule Aug. 25-27

Thursday
Rocky Mountain 3, Thermopolis 1 (25-18, 25-20, 21-25, 25-17)
Rich, Utah 3, Kemmerer 0 (25-14, 25-21, 25-14)
Friday
Encampment at Hanna
Snake River at Rangely, Colo.
Cheyenne Invitational
WHO'S HERE: Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Laramie, Rock Springs, Rawlins, Thunder Basin, Gillette
Cokeville Invitational
WHO'S HERE: Cokeville, Mountain View, Star Valley, Evanston, Green River, Riverside, Lyman, Bear Lake (Idaho), Rich (Utah), Grace (Idaho), West Side (Idaho), Preston (Idaho)
People are also reading…
Dogger Invitational
at Lingle
WHO'S HERE: Lingle-Fort Laramie, Upton, Lusk, Sundance, Pine Bluffs, Kaycee
Bearcat Invitational
at Douglas
WHO'S HERE: Douglas, Wright, Burns, Wheatland, Glenrock, Newcastle, Moorcroft, Big Horn, Southeast, Buffalo, Torrington, Alliance (Nebraska)
North Big Horn Invite
at Cowley
WHO'S HERE: Rocky Mountain, Tongue River, Burlington, Meeteetse, Greybull, Lovell
Riverton Invitational
WHO'S HERE: Riverton, Lander, Wind River, Shoshoni, Sheridan, Powell, Kemmerer, Cody, Pinedale, Big Piney, Wyoming Indian, Saratoga
Saturday
Midwest at Arvada-Clearmont
Cheyenne Invitational
Bearcat Invitational
Riverton Invitational