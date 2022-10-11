Prep volleyball results/schedule Oct. 11-15

Tuesday
Class 4A
Star Valley 3, Evanston 0 (26-24, 25-17, 25-16)
Class 1A
Riverside 3 Burlington 0 (25-8, 25-5, 25-21)
Wednesday
Class 4A
Jackson at Star Valley
Thursday
Class 4A
Kelly Walsh at Cody
Evanston at Green River
Riverton at Rock Springs
Class 3A
Lovell at Thermopolis
Pinedale at Lyman
Wheatland at Douglas
People are also reading…
Powell at Worland
Glenrock at Buffalo
Class 1A
Encampment at Saratoga
Meeteetse at Burlington
Inter-class
Southeast at Burns
Hanna at Wyoming Indian
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Guernsey
Upton at Newcastle
Interstate
Hulett at Edgemont, S.D.
Friday
Class 4A
Laramie at Natrona County
Kelly Walsh at Riverton
Cheyenne Central at Thunder Basin
Cheyenne East at Gillette
Cheyenne South at Sheridan
Class 3A
Wheatland at Torrington
Mountain View at Pinedale
Thermopolis at Powell
Newcastle at Moorcroft
Lyman at Lander
Douglas at Rawlins
Worland at Lovell
Class 2A
Big Horn at Wright
Tongue River at Sundance
Kemmerer at Wyoming Indian
Pine Bluffs at Lingle-Fort Laramie
Shoshoni at Wind River
Class 1A
Kaycee at Arvada-Clearmont
Upton at Midwest
Snake River at Cokeville
Ten Sleep at Dubois
Hanna at Rock River
Inter-class
Guernsey at Lusk
Saturday
Class 4A
Cheyenne East at Thunder Basin
Laramie at Sheridan
Cheyenne South at Natrona County
Cheyenne Central at Gillette
Green River at Jackson
Cody at Rock Springs
Class 3A
Moorcroft at Glenrock
Lander at Mountain View
Rawlins at Torrington
Class 2A
Big Piney at Wyoming Indian
Greybull at Wind River
Burns at Lusk
Rocky Mountain at Shoshoni
Sundance at Wright
Class 1A
Arvada-Clearmont at Midwest
Farson at Snake River
Encampment at Cokeville
Arvada-Clearmont vs Hanna (at Midwest)
Dubois at Meeteetse
Hanna at Midwest
Saratoga at Cokeville
Kaycee at Hulett
Burlington at Ten Sleep
Inter-class
Riverside at Tongue River