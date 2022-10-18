 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep volleyball results/schedule Oct. 17-22

Casper Volleyball Invitational

Monday

Interstate

Hulett 3, Harding County, S.D. 0 (25-12, 25-20, 25-15)

Tuesday

Class 4A

Kelly Walsh at Natrona County

Rock Springs at Green River

Inter-class

Cody at Powell

Riverside at Worland

Arvada-Clearmont at Buffalo JV

Wednesday

Class 4A

Cheyenne South at Cheyenne Central

Class 1A

Cokeville at Farson

Thursday

Class 4A

Thunder Basin at Natrona County

Cheyenne Central at Laramie

Cheyenne East at Cheyenne South

Class 3A

Douglas at Glenrock

Class 2A

Burns at Pine Bluffs

Class 1A

Farson at Saratoga

Meeteetse at Riverside

Midwest at Kaycee

Upton at Hulett

Inter-class

Wyoming Indian at Dubois

Cokeville at Mountain View

Lyman at Kemmerer

Worland at Big Horn

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Southeast

Lander at Riverton

Interstate

Scottsbluff, Neb. at Torrington

Friday

Class 4A

Kelly Walsh at Rock Springs

Laramie at Cheyenne East

Star Valley at Green River

Sheridan at Gillette

Class 3A

Lander at Pinedale

Buffalo at Moorcroft

Glenrock at Newcastle

Worland at Thermopolis

Mountain View at Lyman

Rawlins at Wheatland

Powell at Lovell

Class 2A

Big Horn at Sundance

Burns at Lingle-Fort Laramie

Tongue River at Wright

Wind River at Rocky Mountain

Shoshoni at Greybull

Class 1A

Arvada-Clearmont at Hulett

Saratoga at Snake River

Dubois at Burlington

Guernsey at Midwest

Encampment at Rock River

Inter-class

Big Piney at Farson

Wyoming Indian at Hanna

Southeast at Pine Bluffs

Saturday

Class 4A

Gillette at Natrona County

Riverton at Cody

Evanston at Jackson

Thunder Basin at Sheridan

Class 3A

Wheatland at Moorcroft

Newcastle at Buffalo

Thermopolis at Glenrock

Class 2A

Greybull at Big Horn

Rocky Mountain at Tongue River

Kemmerer at Shoshoni

Class 1A

Snake River at Encampment

Dubois at Ten Sleep

Arvada-Clearmont at Ten Sleeo

Dubois vs Arvada-Clearmont (at Ten Sleep)

Kaycee at Upton

Rock River at Guernsey

Inter-class

Pinedale at Big Piney

Lusk at Southeast

