Prep volleyball results/schedule Oct. 17-22

Monday
Interstate
Hulett 3, Harding County, S.D. 0 (25-12, 25-20, 25-15)
Tuesday
Class 4A
Kelly Walsh at Natrona County
Rock Springs at Green River
Inter-class
Cody at Powell
Riverside at Worland
Arvada-Clearmont at Buffalo JV
Wednesday
Class 4A
Cheyenne South at Cheyenne Central
Class 1A
Cokeville at Farson
Thursday
Class 4A
Thunder Basin at Natrona County
Cheyenne Central at Laramie
Cheyenne East at Cheyenne South
Class 3A
Douglas at Glenrock
Class 2A
Burns at Pine Bluffs
Class 1A
Farson at Saratoga
Meeteetse at Riverside
Midwest at Kaycee
Upton at Hulett
Inter-class
Wyoming Indian at Dubois
Cokeville at Mountain View
Lyman at Kemmerer
Worland at Big Horn
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Southeast
Lander at Riverton
Interstate
Scottsbluff, Neb. at Torrington
Friday
Class 4A
Kelly Walsh at Rock Springs
Laramie at Cheyenne East
Star Valley at Green River
Sheridan at Gillette
Class 3A
Lander at Pinedale
Buffalo at Moorcroft
Glenrock at Newcastle
Worland at Thermopolis
Mountain View at Lyman
Rawlins at Wheatland
Powell at Lovell
Class 2A
Big Horn at Sundance
Burns at Lingle-Fort Laramie
Tongue River at Wright
Wind River at Rocky Mountain
Shoshoni at Greybull
Class 1A
Arvada-Clearmont at Hulett
Saratoga at Snake River
Dubois at Burlington
Guernsey at Midwest
Encampment at Rock River
Inter-class
Big Piney at Farson
Wyoming Indian at Hanna
Southeast at Pine Bluffs
Saturday
Class 4A
Gillette at Natrona County
Riverton at Cody
Evanston at Jackson
Thunder Basin at Sheridan
Class 3A
Wheatland at Moorcroft
Newcastle at Buffalo
Thermopolis at Glenrock
Class 2A
Greybull at Big Horn
Rocky Mountain at Tongue River
Kemmerer at Shoshoni
Class 1A
Snake River at Encampment
Dubois at Ten Sleep
Arvada-Clearmont at Ten Sleeo
Dubois vs Arvada-Clearmont (at Ten Sleep)
Kaycee at Upton
Rock River at Guernsey
Inter-class
Pinedale at Big Piney
Lusk at Southeast