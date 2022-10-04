Prep volleyball results/schedule Oct. 4-8

Tuesday
Class 4A
Laramie 3, Cheyenne South 16 (25-10, 25-17, 25-16)
Class 3A
Douglas 3, Torrington 1 (25-15, 20-25, 25-13, 31-29)
Class 2A
Rocky Mountain 3, Greybull 0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-21)
Class 1A
Riverside 3, Dubois 0 (25-10, 25-17, 25-8)
Encampment 3, Hanna 1 (27-25, 25-16, 18-25, 25-23)
Inter-class
Mountain View 3, Green River 0 (25-18, 25-22, 25-18)
Southeast 3, Lingle-Fort Laramie ) (25-20, 25-14, 25-20)
Interstate
People are also reading…
Sundance at Hill City, S.D.
Powell 3, Red Lodge, Mont. 1 (25-16, 25-23 20-25, 25-19)
Thursday
Class 4A
Gillette at Thunder Basin
Cheyenne East at Cheyenne Central
Class 3A
Glenrock at Douglas
Big Piney at Kemmerer
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Lusk
Class 1A
Riverside at Meeteetse
Inter-class
Dubois at Wind River
Moorcroft at Hulett
Wheatland at Laramie
Friday
Class 4A
Kelly Walsh at Star Valley
Cody at Evanston
Riverton at Green River
Rock Springs at Jackson
Sheridan at Natrona County
Class 3A
Buffalo at Rawlins
Torrington at Newcastle
Class 2A
Tongue River at Greybull
Wind River at Wyoming Indian
Inter-class
Moorcroft at Sundance
Interstate
Grace, Idaho at Cokeville
Friday-Saturday
Class 3A West Duals
at Lander
WHO'S HERE: Lander, Worland, Pinedale, Lovell, Mountain View, Thermopolis, Lyman, Powell
Kaycee Invitational
WHO'S HERE: Kaycee, Meeteetse, Hanna, Upton, Arvada-Clearmont, Burlington, Hulett, Dubois, Snake River, Southeast, Saratoga, Encampment, Midwest, Roc River, Farson, Gillette freshman
Saturday
Class 4A
Kelly Walsh at Jackson
Cody at Green River
Riverton at Evanston
Rock Springs at Star Valley
Class 3A
Torrington at Buffalo
Rawlins at Glenrock
Class 2A
Tongue River at Big Horn
Wright Quad
WHO'S HERE: Wright, Shoshoni, Burns, Pine Bluffs