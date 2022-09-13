 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Prep volleyball results/schedule Sept. 13-17

Kelly Walsh vs Natrona County Volleyball

Kelly Walsh's Aubre Browning hits through a Natrona County block during their match Thursday at the KW gym in Casper.

 Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune

Tuesday

Class 4A

Rock Springs 3, Evanston 2 (26-24, 22-25, 25-18, 17-25, 15-6)

Inter-class

Pinedale 3, Big Piney 0

Interstate

Star Valley at Sugar-Salem, Idaho

Wednesday

Class 4A

Cheyenne South at Cheyenne East

Interstate

Teton, Idaho at Jackson

Thursday

Class 4A

Green River at Kelly Walsh

Natrona County at Gillette

Cheyenne East at Laramie

Cheyenne Central at Cheyenne South

Class 3A

Newcastle at Glenrock

Torrington at Douglas

Class 1A

Saratoga at Encampment

Inter-class

Meeteetse at Lovell

Interstate

Sioux County, Neb. at Lusk

Pine Bluffs at Mitchell, Neb.

Rich County, Utah at Lyman

Friday

Class 4A

Jackson at Riverton

Sheridan at Thunder Basin

Star Valley at Cody

Laramie at Cheyenne Central

Class 3A

Lander at Lyman

Lovell at Worland

Moorcroft at Buffalo

Rawlins at Douglas

Torrington at Wheatland

Pinedale at Mountain View

Powell at Thermopolis

Class 2A

Rocky Mountain at Greybull

Burns at Lusk

Wyoming Indian at Kemmerer

Wright at Big Horn

Class 1A

Arvada-Clearmont at Kaycee

Farson at Cokeville

Meeteetse at Dubois

Encampment at Snake River

Riverside at Burlington

Inter-class

Sundance at Upton

Guernsey at Lingle-Fort Laramie

Saturday

Class 4A

Jackson at Cody

Natrona County at Thunder Basin

Gillette at Sheridan

Star Valley at Riverton

Evanston at Kelly Walsh

Class 3A

Buffalo at Newcastle

Glenrock at Moorcroft

Mountain View at Lander

Worland at Powell

Wheatland at Rawlins

Class 2A

Wyoming Indian at Big Piney

Wright at Sundance

Pine Bluffs at Burns

Shoshoni at Rocky Mountain

Wind River at Greybull

Class 1A

Southeast at Rock River

Hulett at Arvada-Clearmont

Midwest at Guernsey

Upton at Kaycee

Dubois at Riverside

Southeast at Hanna

Inter-class

Lusk at Saratoga

Big Horn at Thermopolis

Tongue River at Burlington

Interstate

Rich County Utah at Kemmerer

