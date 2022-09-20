 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep volleyball results/schedule Sept. 20-24

Tuesday

Class 4A

Cody 3, Riverton 0 (25-18, 25-23, 25-17)

Star Valley 3, Evanston 1 (25-17, 25-14, 23-25, 25-12)

Class 3A

Buffalo 3, Douglas 0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-19)

Lovell 3, Thermopolis 0 (25-15, 25-21, 25-20)

Inter-class

Hulett 3, Sundance 2 (21-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19, 15-9)

Thursday

Class 4A

Rock Springs at Kelly Walsh

Green River at Evanston

Class 3A

Lyman at Pinedale

Buffalo at Glenrock

Thermopolis at Worland

Class 2A

Big Piney at Kemmerer

Big Horn at Tongue River

Class 1A

Guernsey at Rock River

Snake River at Saratoga

Burlington at Meeteetse

Inter-class

Powell at Cody

Rocky Mountain at Riverside

Interstate

Jackson at Teton, Idaho

Friday

Class 4A

Jackson at Green River

Class 3A

Pinedale at Lander

Glenrock at Wheatland

Newcastle at Torrington

Class 2A

Sundance at Tongue River

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Burns

Rocky Mountain at Wind River

Class 1A

Hulett at Upton

Farson at Encampment

Ten Sleep at Meeteetse

Cokeville at Snake River

Inter-class

Wright at Moorcroft

Southeast at Lusk

Wyoming Indian at Burlington

Mountain View at Kemmerer

Lovell at Greybull

Friday-Saturday

Casper Invite

Pool A: Thunder Basin, Evanston, Cheyenne South, Douglas

Pool B: Laramie, Riverton, Gillette, Big Horn

Pool C: Natrona County, Cheyenne East, Rock Springs, Rawlins

Pool D: Kelly Walsh, Cheyenne Central, Sheridan, Worland

Saturday

Class 3A

Moorcroft at Newcastle

Buffalo at Powell

Class 2A

Greybull at Shoshoni

Class 1A

Burlington at Dubois

Cokeville at Encampment

Rock River at Arvada-Clearmont

Cokeville at Saratoga

Ten Sleep at Arvada-Clearmont

Inter-class

Mountain View at Big Piney

Wind River at Thermopolis

Meeteetse at Rocky Mountain

Burns at Torrington

