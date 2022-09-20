Prep volleyball results/schedule Sept. 20-24

Tuesday
Class 4A
Cody 3, Riverton 0 (25-18, 25-23, 25-17)
Star Valley 3, Evanston 1 (25-17, 25-14, 23-25, 25-12)
Class 3A
Buffalo 3, Douglas 0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-19)
Lovell 3, Thermopolis 0 (25-15, 25-21, 25-20)
Inter-class
Hulett 3, Sundance 2 (21-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19, 15-9)
Thursday
Class 4A
Rock Springs at Kelly Walsh
Green River at Evanston
Class 3A
Lyman at Pinedale
People are also reading…
Buffalo at Glenrock
Thermopolis at Worland
Class 2A
Big Piney at Kemmerer
Big Horn at Tongue River
Class 1A
Guernsey at Rock River
Snake River at Saratoga
Burlington at Meeteetse
Inter-class
Powell at Cody
Rocky Mountain at Riverside
Interstate
Jackson at Teton, Idaho
Friday
Class 4A
Jackson at Green River
Class 3A
Pinedale at Lander
Glenrock at Wheatland
Newcastle at Torrington
Class 2A
Sundance at Tongue River
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Burns
Rocky Mountain at Wind River
Class 1A
Hulett at Upton
Farson at Encampment
Ten Sleep at Meeteetse
Cokeville at Snake River
Inter-class
Wright at Moorcroft
Southeast at Lusk
Wyoming Indian at Burlington
Mountain View at Kemmerer
Lovell at Greybull
Friday-Saturday
Casper Invite
Pool A: Thunder Basin, Evanston, Cheyenne South, Douglas
Pool B: Laramie, Riverton, Gillette, Big Horn
Pool C: Natrona County, Cheyenne East, Rock Springs, Rawlins
Pool D: Kelly Walsh, Cheyenne Central, Sheridan, Worland
Saturday
Class 3A
Moorcroft at Newcastle
Buffalo at Powell
Class 2A
Greybull at Shoshoni
Class 1A
Burlington at Dubois
Cokeville at Encampment
Rock River at Arvada-Clearmont
Cokeville at Saratoga
Ten Sleep at Arvada-Clearmont
Inter-class
Mountain View at Big Piney
Wind River at Thermopolis
Meeteetse at Rocky Mountain
Burns at Torrington