Prep volleyball results/schedule Sept. 6-10

  Updated
Tuesday

Thunder Basin 3, Gillette 0 (25-17, 30-28, 25-15)

Southeast 3, Guernsey 0 (25-11, 25-9, 25-10)

Laramie 3, Rawlins 0 (25-11, 25-18, 25-16)

Wheatland at Cheyenne South

Jackson 3, Big Piney 0 (25-12, 25-17, 25-13)

Cheyenne East 3, Scottsbluff, Neb. 1 (25-21, 25-23, 17-25, 25-22)

Thursday

Natrona County at Kelly Walsh

Green River at Rock Springs

Pine Bluffs at Lusk

Saratoga at Hanna

Riverton at Lander

Dubois at Wyoming Indian

Guernsey at Edgemont, S.D.

Red Lodge, Mont. at Cody

Scottsbluff, Neb. at Cheyenne Central

Harding County, S.D. at Hulett

Friday

Natrona County at Sheridan

Snake River at Farson

Rock River at Hanna

Wyoming Indian at Meeteetse

Friday-Saturday

Big Horn Invitational

WHO'S HERE: Big Horn, Sundance, Greybull, Upton, Wright, Rocky Mountain, Tongue River, Riverside, Burns, Kaycee, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Big Piney, Pine Bluffs, Wind River, Burlington, Lusk

Rawlins Invitational

WHO'S HERE: Rawlins, Moorcroft, Glenrock, Wheatland, Buffalo, Torrington, Newcastle, Douglas, Worland, Lander, Powell, Lyman, Lovell, Mountain View, Thermopolis, Pinedale

Star Valley Invitational

WHO'S HERE: Star Valley, Kemmerer, Gillette, Jackson, Thunder Basin, Cokeville, Evanston

Saturday

Sheridan at Cody

Encampment at Farson

Guernsey at Hanna

Rock River at Saratoga

Meeteetse at Ten Sleep

Midwest at Hulett

Tags

