Prep volleyball results/schedule Sept. 6-10

Tuesday
Thunder Basin 3, Gillette 0 (25-17, 30-28, 25-15)
Southeast 3, Guernsey 0 (25-11, 25-9, 25-10)
Laramie 3, Rawlins 0 (25-11, 25-18, 25-16)
Wheatland at Cheyenne South
Jackson 3, Big Piney 0 (25-12, 25-17, 25-13)
Cheyenne East 3, Scottsbluff, Neb. 1 (25-21, 25-23, 17-25, 25-22)
Thursday
Natrona County at Kelly Walsh
Green River at Rock Springs
Pine Bluffs at Lusk
Saratoga at Hanna
Riverton at Lander
Dubois at Wyoming Indian
People are also reading…
Guernsey at Edgemont, S.D.
Red Lodge, Mont. at Cody
Scottsbluff, Neb. at Cheyenne Central
Harding County, S.D. at Hulett
Friday
Natrona County at Sheridan
Snake River at Farson
Rock River at Hanna
Wyoming Indian at Meeteetse
Friday-Saturday
Big Horn Invitational
WHO'S HERE: Big Horn, Sundance, Greybull, Upton, Wright, Rocky Mountain, Tongue River, Riverside, Burns, Kaycee, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Big Piney, Pine Bluffs, Wind River, Burlington, Lusk
Rawlins Invitational
WHO'S HERE: Rawlins, Moorcroft, Glenrock, Wheatland, Buffalo, Torrington, Newcastle, Douglas, Worland, Lander, Powell, Lyman, Lovell, Mountain View, Thermopolis, Pinedale
Star Valley Invitational
WHO'S HERE: Star Valley, Kemmerer, Gillette, Jackson, Thunder Basin, Cokeville, Evanston
Saturday
Sheridan at Cody
Encampment at Farson
Guernsey at Hanna
Rock River at Saratoga
Meeteetse at Ten Sleep
Midwest at Hulett