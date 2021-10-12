Prep volleyball results/schedule

Tuesday
Class 4A Southwest
Star Valley 3, Evanston 0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-11)
Class 1A
Hanna 3, Saratoga 1 (25-21, 12-25, 27-25, 25-23)
Inter-class
Lander 3, Riverton 0 (25-22, 25-11, 25-8)
Glenrock at Douglas
Cody JV at Shoshoni
Wednesday
Class 4A Southwest
Star Valley at Jackson
Inter-class
Laramie sophs at Rock River
Cheyenne South sophs at Rock River
Thursday
Class 4A Northwest
Natrona County at Cody
Rock Springs at Riverton
Class 4A Southwest
Green River at Evanston
Class 4A
Kelly Walsh at Laramie
Class 3A Northwest
Lovell at Worland
Class 3A Southeast
Torrington at Rawlins
Burns at Wheatland
Class 3A Southwest
Mountain View at Kemmerer
Lyman at Pinedale
Class 2A Northwest
Riverside at Rocky Mountain
Greybull at Shoshoni
Class 1A Northeast
Arvada-Clearmont at Upton
Class 1A Southeast
Guernsey at Lingle-Fort Laramie
Class 1A
Rock River at Encampment
Inter-class
Southeast at Pine Bluffs
Dubois at St. Stephens
Interstate
Moorcroft at Newell, S.D.
Snake River at Hayden, Colo.
Hulett at Edgemont, S.D.
Friday
Class 4A Northwest
Riverton at Natrona County
Class 4A
Gillette at Cheyenne East
Sheridan at Cheyenne South
Thunder Basin at Cheyenne Central
Class 3A Northeast
Douglas at Buffalo
Newcastle at Thermopolis
Class 3A Southeast
Torrington at Wheatland
Rawlins at Burns
Class 3A Southwest
Pinedale at Mountain View
Kemmerer at Lyman
Class 2A Northeast
Sundance at Tongue River
Big Horn at Wright
Class 2A Southwest
Big Piney at Wyoming Indian
Class 1A Northeast
Upton at Midwest
Hulett at Kaycee
Class 1A Northwest
Meeteetse at Dubois
Burlington at Ten Sleep
Class 1A Southeast
Rock River at Hanna
Class 1A Southwest
Cokeville at Snake River
Inter-class
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Pine Bluffs
Southeast at Lusk
Interstate
North Park, Colo. at Saratoga
Saturday
Class 4A Northwest
Cody at Rock Springs
Class 4A Southwest
Jackson at Green River
Class 4A
Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne South
Sheridan at Laramie
Thunder Basin at Cheyenne East
Gillette at Cheyenne Central
Class 3A Northwest
Powell at Lander
Class 2A Northeast
Moorcroft at Big Horn
Wright at Sundance
Class 2A Northwest
Shoshoni at Rocky Mountain
Class 2A Southeast
Lusk at Glenrock
Class 2A Southwest
St. Stephens at Wind River
Class 1A Northeast
Arvada-Clearmont at Midwest
Hulett at Kaycee
Class 1A Northwest
Dubois at Burlington
Meeteetse at Ten Sleep
Class 1A Southwest
Cokeville at Saratoga
Class 1A
Hanna vs Arvada-Clearmont (at Midwest)
Hanna at Midwest
Inter-class
Farson at Lyman JV
Interstate
Rangely, Colo. at Snake River