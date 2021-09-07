Prep volleyball results/schedule

Tuesday
Inter-class
Laramie 3, Rawlins 0 (25-13, 25-5, 25-7)
Greybull 3, Burlington 2 (19-25, 25-14, 25-15, 28-30, 15-13)
Cheyenne South at Wheatland
Scottsbluff, Neb. at Cheyenne East
Thursday
Class 4A
Kelly Walsh at Natrona County
Green River at Rock Springs
Class 2A Southeast
Pine Bluffs at Lusk
Class 1A Southwest
Snake River at Saratoga
Inter-class
Big Piney at Mountain View
Wyoming Indian at Dubois
Interstate
Guernsey at Edgemont, S.D.
Cheyenne Central at Scottsbluff, Neb.
Cody at Red Lodge, Mont.
Hulett at Harding County, S.D.
Rich County, Utah at Lyman
Friday
Class 4A Northeast
Sheridan at Kelly Walsh
Gillette at Thunder Basin
Class 4A Northwest
Riverton at Cody
Class 1A Southeast
Southeast at Lingle-Fort Laramie
Class 1A Southeast
Hanna at Guernsey
Class 1A
Saratoga at Rock River
Inter-class
Meeteetse at Wyoming Indian
Friday-Saturday
Big Horn Invitational
WHO'S HERE: Big Horn, Tongue River, Riverside, Greybull, Lusk, Wind River, Glenrock, Kaycee, Rocky Mountain, Upton, Sundance, Moorcroft, Arvada-Clearmont, Burlington, Pine Bluffs, St. Stephens
Saturday
Class 4A
Cody at Sheridan
Class 2A Southwest
Wyoming Indian at Big Piney