Prep volleyball results/schedule

Tuesday
Class 1A Southeast
Lingle-Fort Laramie 3, Guernsey 0 (25, 4, 25-6, 25-5)
Interstate
Gering, Neb. 3, Torrington 0 (25-20, 25-21, 25-21)
Thursday
Class 1A Northeast
Upton at Arvada-Clearmont
Inter-class
Jackson at Lander
Hulett at Moorcroft
Pine Bluffs at Lingle-Fort Laramie
Interstate
Crawford, Neb. at Lusk
Friday
Class 3A Southeast
Rawlins at Torrington
Class 2A Southwest
Big Piney at St. Stephens
Class 1A Northeast
Kaycee at Hulett
Class 1A
Ten Sleep at Arvada-Clearmont
Inter-class
Lusk at Guernsey
Interstate
Yuma, Col. at Pine Bluffs
Friday-Saturday
Cody Border Wars
WHO'S HERE: Cody, Powell, Worland, Riverton, Lovell, Riverside, Sidney (Mont.), Laurel (Mont.), Lockwood (Mont.), Billings Central, Custer (Mont.), Hardin (Mont.), Dawson (Mont.), Park (Mont.)
Evanston Border Wars
WHO'S HERE: Evanston, Green River, Rock Springs, Star Valley, Pinedale, Kemmerer, Cokeville, Lyman, Mountain View, Uintah (Utah), Waterford (Utah), South Summit (Utah), Providence Hall (Utah), Murray (Utah), Jordan (Utah), Grace (Idaho), Idaho Falls
Gillette Invite
WHO'S HERE: Gillette, Thunder Basin, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Laramie, Cheyenne South, Sheridan, Wheatland, Big Horn, Glenrock, Buffalo, Douglas, Wright, Burns, Newcastle, Sundance, St. Thomas More (SD), Rapid City Central, Rapid City South, Gering (Neb.), Scottsbluff (Neb.)
Wyoming Indian/Wind River Invitational
WHO'S HERE: Wyoming Indian, Wind River, Shoshoni, Dubois, St. Stephens, Rocky Mountain, Encampment, Snake River, Greybull, Hanna, Big Piney, Farson