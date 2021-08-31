 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball results/schedule
agate

Prep volleyball results/schedule

Tuesday

Class 1A Southeast

Lingle-Fort Laramie 3, Guernsey 0 (25, 4, 25-6, 25-5)

Interstate

Gering, Neb. 3, Torrington 0 (25-20, 25-21, 25-21)

Thursday

Class 1A Northeast

Upton at Arvada-Clearmont

Inter-class

Jackson at Lander

Hulett at Moorcroft

Pine Bluffs at Lingle-Fort Laramie

Interstate

Crawford, Neb. at Lusk

Friday

Class 3A Southeast

Rawlins at Torrington

Class 2A Southwest

Big Piney at St. Stephens

Class 1A Northeast

Kaycee at Hulett

Class 1A

Ten Sleep at Arvada-Clearmont

Inter-class

Lusk at Guernsey

Interstate

Yuma, Col. at Pine Bluffs

Friday-Saturday

Cody Border Wars

WHO'S HERE: Cody, Powell, Worland, Riverton, Lovell, Riverside, Sidney (Mont.), Laurel (Mont.), Lockwood (Mont.), Billings Central, Custer (Mont.), Hardin (Mont.), Dawson (Mont.), Park (Mont.)

Evanston Border Wars

WHO'S HERE: Evanston, Green River, Rock Springs, Star Valley, Pinedale, Kemmerer, Cokeville, Lyman, Mountain View, Uintah (Utah), Waterford (Utah), South Summit (Utah), Providence Hall (Utah), Murray (Utah), Jordan (Utah), Grace (Idaho), Idaho Falls

Gillette Invite

WHO'S HERE: Gillette, Thunder Basin, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Laramie, Cheyenne South, Sheridan, Wheatland, Big Horn, Glenrock, Buffalo, Douglas, Wright, Burns, Newcastle, Sundance, St. Thomas More (SD), Rapid City Central, Rapid City South, Gering (Neb.), Scottsbluff (Neb.)

Wyoming Indian/Wind River Invitational

WHO'S HERE: Wyoming Indian, Wind River, Shoshoni, Dubois, St. Stephens, Rocky Mountain, Encampment, Snake River, Greybull, Hanna, Big Piney, Farson

Saturday

Class 1A Northeast

Midwest at Arvada-Clearmont

Class 1A Northwest

Ten Sleep at Burlington

Class 1A

Southeast at Kaycee

Interstate

Teton, Idaho at Jackson

Arvada, Colo. at Pine Bluffs

