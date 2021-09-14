Prep volleyball results/schedule

Tuesday
Class 4A
Evanston 3, Rock Springs 2 (25-20, 25-20, 21-25, 24-26, 15-13)
Class 1A
Saratoga 3, Hanna 0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-16)
Inter-class
Cheyenne East JV 3, Southeast 2 (19-25, 25-18, 22-25, 25-23, 15-13)
Interstate
Sugar-Salem, Idaho 3, Star Valley 2 (18-25, 25-20, 17-25, 25-22, 15-7)
Wednesday
Interstate
Jackson at Driggs, Idaho
Thursday
Class 4A Northeast
Gillette at Kelly Walsh
Class 4A Southeast
Laramie at Cheyenne East
Cheyenne South at Cheyenne Central
Class 3A Northwest
Lander at Powell
Worland at Lovell
Class 3A Northeast
Douglas at Thermopolis
Class 1A Northeast
Midwest at Upton
Class 1A Northwest
Meeteetse at Burlington
Interstate
Lusk at Sioux County, Neb.
Southeast at Mitchell, Neb.
Intermountain Christian, Utah at Lyman
Friday
Class 4A Northeast
Thunder Basin at Sheridan
Class 4A Southeast
Cheyenne Central at Laramie
Cheyenne East at Cheyenne South
Class 4A
Natrona County at Green River
Cody at Star Valley
Class 3A Northeast
Buffalo at Douglas
Thermopolis at Newcastle
Class 3A Southeast
Burns at Rawlins
Wheatland at Torrington
Class 3A Southwest
Mountain View at Pinedale
Lyman at Kemmerer
Class 2A Northeast
Wright at Big Horn
Sundance at Moorcroft
Class 2A Northwest
Shoshoni at Greybull
Riverside at Rocky Mountain
Class 2A Southwest
St. Stephens at Wyoming Indian
Wind River at Big Piney
Class 1A Northeast
Arvada-Clearmont at Kaycee
Class 1A
Hanna at Snake River
Inter-class
Burlington at Tongue River
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Glenrock
Interstate
Sioux County, Neb. at Guernsey
Saturday
Class 4A Northeast
Thunder Basin at Kelly Walsh
Sheridan at Gillette
Class 4A
Natrona County at Evanston
Cody at Jackson
Riverton at Star Valley
Class 3A Northeast
Newcastle at Buffalo
Class 3A Northwest
Lovell at Lyman
Powell at Worland
Class 3A Southeast
Rawlins at Wheatland
Torrington at Burns
Class 3A Southwest
Pinedale at Lyman
Mountain View at Kemmerer
Class 2A Northeast
Big Horn at Moorcroft
Sundance at Wright
Class 2A Northwest
Rocky Mountain at Shoshoni
Class 2A Southeast
Glenrock at Pine Bluffs
Class 2A Southwest
Wyoming Indian at Wind River
Class 1A Northeast
Upton at Kaycee
Arvada-Clearmont at Hulett