Prep volleyball results

Saturday
Class 1A
Encampment 3, Hanna 2 (20-25, 25-22, 23-25, 26-24, 25-12)
Interstate
Banner County, Neb. 3, Guernsey 2 (25-23, 25-27, 21-25, 25-20, 15-10)
Cheyenne Invitational
Natrona County 2, Cheyenne South 0 (25-8, 25-17)
Cheyenne East 2, Thunder Basin 0 (25-21, 25-23)
Laramie 2, Natrona County 0 (25-15, 25-22)
Kelly Walsh 2, Gillette 0 (25-21, 25-19)
Kelly Walsh 2, Cheyenne East 1 (24-26, 25-16, 25-21)
Kelly Walsh 2, Cheyenne Central 0 (25-20, 25-15)
Rock Springs 2, Cheyenne South 0 (25-13, 25-16)
Cheyenne East 2, Natrona County 0 (25-12, 25-20)
Cheyenne Central 2, Rawlins 0 (25-21, 27-25)
Rock Springs 2, Rawlins 0 (25-22, 25-12)
Rock Springs 2, Cheyenne Central 0 (25-19, 25-22)
Thunder Basin 2, Cheyenne South 0 (25-17, 26-24)
Gillette 2, Rawlins 1 (9-25, 25-23, 25-23)
Laramie 2, Thunder Basin 1 (16-25, 25-12, 25-16)
Laramie 2, Rawlins 0 (25-9, 25-16)
Bearcat Invitational
at Douglas
Gold Bracket
Semifinal: Alliance (Neb.) 2, Buffalo 0 (25-16, 25-16)
Semifinal: Big Horn 2, Southeast 0 (25-19, 25-23)
7th place: Wheatland 2, Newcastle 0 (25-19, 25-18)
5th place: Burns 2, Meeteetse 1 (20-25, 25-14, 15-5)
3rd place: Buffalo def Southeast
Championship: Alliance 2, Big Horn 0 (25-18, 25-19)
Riverton Invitational
Championship: Lander 2, Cody 1 (17-21, 21-18, 15-13)
Cokeville Invitational
Gold Bracket
Semifinal: Mountain View 3, Lyman 0 (25-20, 25-16, 25-18)
Semifinal: West Side (Idaho) 3, Star Valley 0 (26-24, 25-19, 25-16)
3rd place: Lyman 3, Star Valley 1 (20-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-16)
Championship: Mountain View 3, West Side 1 (25-21, 15-25, 25-18, 25-21)
North Big Horn County Shootout
Semifinal: Tongue River 2, Meeteetse 0 (25-22, 25-16)
Semifinal: Riverside 2, Lovell 0 (25-21, 25-17)
3rd place: Lovell 2, Meeteetse 1 (26-24, 18-25, 15-7)
Championship: Riverside 2, Tongue River 0 (25-19, 25-19)