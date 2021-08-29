 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball results
agate

Prep volleyball results

Saturday

Class 1A

Encampment 3, Hanna 2 (20-25, 25-22, 23-25, 26-24, 25-12)

Interstate

Banner County, Neb. 3, Guernsey 2 (25-23, 25-27, 21-25, 25-20, 15-10)

Cheyenne Invitational

Natrona County 2, Cheyenne South 0 (25-8, 25-17)

Cheyenne East 2, Thunder Basin 0 (25-21, 25-23)

Laramie 2, Natrona County 0 (25-15, 25-22)

Kelly Walsh 2, Gillette 0 (25-21, 25-19)

Kelly Walsh 2, Cheyenne East 1 (24-26, 25-16, 25-21)

Kelly Walsh 2, Cheyenne Central 0 (25-20, 25-15)

Rock Springs 2, Cheyenne South 0 (25-13, 25-16)

Cheyenne East 2, Natrona County 0 (25-12, 25-20)

Cheyenne Central 2, Rawlins 0 (25-21, 27-25)

Rock Springs 2, Rawlins 0 (25-22, 25-12)

Rock Springs 2, Cheyenne Central 0 (25-19, 25-22)

Thunder Basin 2, Cheyenne South 0 (25-17, 26-24)

Gillette 2, Rawlins 1 (9-25, 25-23, 25-23)

Laramie 2, Thunder Basin 1 (16-25, 25-12, 25-16)

Laramie 2, Rawlins 0 (25-9, 25-16)

Bearcat Invitational

at Douglas

Gold Bracket

Semifinal: Alliance (Neb.) 2, Buffalo 0 (25-16, 25-16)

Semifinal: Big Horn 2, Southeast 0 (25-19, 25-23)

7th place: Wheatland 2, Newcastle 0 (25-19, 25-18)

5th place: Burns 2, Meeteetse 1 (20-25, 25-14, 15-5)

3rd place: Buffalo def Southeast

Championship: Alliance 2, Big Horn 0 (25-18, 25-19)

Riverton Invitational

Championship: Lander 2, Cody 1 (17-21, 21-18, 15-13)

Cokeville Invitational

Gold Bracket

Semifinal: Mountain View 3, Lyman 0 (25-20, 25-16, 25-18)

Semifinal: West Side (Idaho) 3, Star Valley 0 (26-24, 25-19, 25-16)

3rd place: Lyman 3, Star Valley 1 (20-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-16)

Championship: Mountain View 3, West Side 1 (25-21, 15-25, 25-18, 25-21)

North Big Horn County Shootout

Semifinal: Tongue River 2, Meeteetse 0 (25-22, 25-16)

Semifinal: Riverside 2, Lovell 0 (25-21, 25-17)

3rd place: Lovell 2, Meeteetse 1 (26-24, 18-25, 15-7)

Championship: Riverside 2, Tongue River 0 (25-19, 25-19)

