Prep volleyball results
agate

Prep volleyball results

  • Updated
WyoVarsity logo

Friday

Class 4A Northeast

Gillette 3, Sheridan 1 (18-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-23)

Class 4A Northwest

Natrona County 3, Rock Springs 1 (25-22, 20-25, 25-19, 25-23)

Class 4A Southeast

Laramie 3, Cheyenne East 0 (25-19, 26-24, 25-18)

Cheyenne Central 3, Cheyenne South 1 (25-13, 22-25, 25-23, 25-19)

Class 4A Southwest

Star Valley 3, Green River 0 (25-13, 25-11, 26-24)

Class 3A Northeast

Newcastle 3, Douglas 1 (16-25, 25-19, 25-19, 26-24)

Buffalo 3, Thermopolis 0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-14)

Class 3A Northwest

Powell 3, Lovell 0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-20)

Class 3A Southeast

Burns 3, Torrington 1 (25-21, 25-23, 21-25, 28-26)

Wheatland 3, Rawlins 1 (16-25, 26-24, 26-4, 25-9)

Class 2A Northeast

Big Horn 3, Sundance 0 (25-11, 25-23, 25-18)

Tongue River 3, Wright 0 (29-27, 25-20, 25-21)

Class 2A Southwest

Wyoming Indian at St. Stephens

Class 1A Northeast

Hulett 3, Arvada-Clearmont 1 (25-11, 25-11, 16-25, 25-18)

Class 1A Southwest

Snake River 3, Encampment 0 (25-10, 25-15, 25-9)

Class 1A

Midwest 3, Guernsey 0 (25-19, 28-26, 25-14)

Inter-class

Saratoga 3, Lusk 0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-13)

Glenrock 3, Southeast 0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-16)

Riverside 3, Meeteetse 2 (25-21, 19-25, 25-22, 23-25, 16-14)

Wind River 3, Dubois 0 (25-19, 25-19, 26-24)

Saturday

Class 4A Northeast

Kelly Walsh 3, Gillette 2 (25-16, 21-25, 16-25, 25-21, 15-10)

Thunder Basin 3, Sheridan 0 (25-11, 25-14, 25-9)

Class 4A Northwest

Cody 3, Riverton 0 (25-14, 25-21, 25-18)

Class 4A Southwest

Evanston 3, Jackson 1 (23-25, 25-28, 25-18, 25-23)

Class 3A Northeast

Buffalo 3, Newcastle 2 (25-15, 25-20, 14-25, 15-25, 15-13)

Thermopolis at Douglas

Class 3A Northwest

Worland at Lander

Class 3A Southwest

Mountain View at Lyman

Pinedale at Kemmerer

Class 3A

Buffalo 3, Burns 2 (26-24, 26-24, 16-25, 11-25, 15-13)

Burns at Newcastle

Class 2A Northeast

Moorcroft at Wright

Class 2A Southeast

Pine Bluffs at Glenrock

Class 2A Southwest

Wind River at St. Stephens

Class 2A

Shoshoni 3, Big Piney 1 (25-22, 25-19, 20-25, 25-22)

Big Horn 3, Greybull 0 (25-13, 25-18, 27-25)

Tongue River 3, Rocky Mountain 0 (26-24, 25-21, 25-17)

Class 1A Northeast

Kaycee 3, Upton 2 (25-19, 15-25, 25-11, 23-25, 15-4)

Class 1A Southeast

Rock River 3, Guernsey 0 (25-8, 25-11, 25-14)

Class 1A Southwest

Snake River 3, Farson 0 (25-14, 25-15, 25-19)

Inter-class

Lingle-Fort Laramie 3, Lusk 0 (25-13, 25-9, 25-20)

