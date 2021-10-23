Prep volleyball results

Friday
Class 4A Northeast
Gillette 3, Sheridan 1 (18-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-23)
Class 4A Northwest
Natrona County 3, Rock Springs 1 (25-22, 20-25, 25-19, 25-23)
Class 4A Southeast
Laramie 3, Cheyenne East 0 (25-19, 26-24, 25-18)
Cheyenne Central 3, Cheyenne South 1 (25-13, 22-25, 25-23, 25-19)
Class 4A Southwest
Star Valley 3, Green River 0 (25-13, 25-11, 26-24)
Class 3A Northeast
Newcastle 3, Douglas 1 (16-25, 25-19, 25-19, 26-24)
Buffalo 3, Thermopolis 0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-14)
Class 3A Northwest
Powell 3, Lovell 0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-20)
Class 3A Southeast
Burns 3, Torrington 1 (25-21, 25-23, 21-25, 28-26)
Wheatland 3, Rawlins 1 (16-25, 26-24, 26-4, 25-9)
Class 2A Northeast
Big Horn 3, Sundance 0 (25-11, 25-23, 25-18)
Tongue River 3, Wright 0 (29-27, 25-20, 25-21)
Class 2A Southwest
Wyoming Indian at St. Stephens
Class 1A Northeast
Hulett 3, Arvada-Clearmont 1 (25-11, 25-11, 16-25, 25-18)
Class 1A Southwest
Snake River 3, Encampment 0 (25-10, 25-15, 25-9)
Class 1A
Midwest 3, Guernsey 0 (25-19, 28-26, 25-14)
Inter-class
Saratoga 3, Lusk 0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-13)
Glenrock 3, Southeast 0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-16)
Riverside 3, Meeteetse 2 (25-21, 19-25, 25-22, 23-25, 16-14)
Wind River 3, Dubois 0 (25-19, 25-19, 26-24)
Saturday
Class 4A Northeast
Kelly Walsh 3, Gillette 2 (25-16, 21-25, 16-25, 25-21, 15-10)
Thunder Basin 3, Sheridan 0 (25-11, 25-14, 25-9)
Class 4A Northwest
Cody 3, Riverton 0 (25-14, 25-21, 25-18)
Class 4A Southwest
Evanston 3, Jackson 1 (23-25, 25-28, 25-18, 25-23)
Class 3A Northeast
Buffalo 3, Newcastle 2 (25-15, 25-20, 14-25, 15-25, 15-13)
Thermopolis at Douglas
Class 3A Northwest
Worland at Lander
Class 3A Southwest
Mountain View at Lyman
Pinedale at Kemmerer
Class 3A
Buffalo 3, Burns 2 (26-24, 26-24, 16-25, 11-25, 15-13)
Burns at Newcastle
Class 2A Northeast
Moorcroft at Wright
Class 2A Southeast
Pine Bluffs at Glenrock
Class 2A Southwest
Wind River at St. Stephens
Class 2A
Shoshoni 3, Big Piney 1 (25-22, 25-19, 20-25, 25-22)
Big Horn 3, Greybull 0 (25-13, 25-18, 27-25)
Tongue River 3, Rocky Mountain 0 (26-24, 25-21, 25-17)