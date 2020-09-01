Prep volleyball results

Tuesday
Class 1A Southeast
Lingle-Fort Laramie 3, Guernsey 0 (25-14, 26-24, 25-22)
Inter-class
Farson 3, Big Piney 0 (28-26, 27-25, 25-22)
Sundance at Upton
Interstate
Torrington 3, Gering, Neb. 2 (25-21, 17-25, 23-25, 25-20, 15-12)
Thursday
Class 1A
Encampment at Hanna
Inter-class
Lander at Jackson
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Pine Bluffs
Burlington at Rocky Mountain
Cody at Powell
Interstate
Farson at Manila, Utah
Lusk at Crawford, Neb.
Friday
Class 3A Southeast
Torrington at Rawlins
Class 3A
Worland at Buffalo
Newcastle at Burns
Class 2A
Southeast at Big Horn
Class 1A Northeast
Hulett at Kaycee
Arvada-Clearmont at Midwest
Class 1A Northwest
Burlington at Ten Sleep
Class 1A
Snake River at Hanna
Snake River vs Lingle-Fort Laramie
Lingle-Fort Laramie vs Rock River
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Hanna
Snake River vs Rock River
Inter-class
Guernsey at Lusk
Shoshoni at Dubois
Lovell at Rocky Mountain
Thermopolis at Cody
Sundance Quad
Douglas vs Sundance
Douglas vs Moorcroft
Glenrock vs Moorcroft
Glenrock vs Sundance
Saturday
Class 4A
Cheyenne Central at Kelly Walsh
Cheyenne East at Kelly Walsh
Cheyenne East vs Sheridan
Cheyenne Central vs Sheridan
Green River at Gillette
Green River at Thunder Basin
Cheyenne South at Thunder Basin
Cheyenne South vs Laramie
Laramie at Gillette
Class 3A
Wheatland vs Powell
Powell vs Buffalo
Class 2A
Wright at Lusk
Tongue River at Riverside
Tongue River at Greybull
Wind River at Greybull
Class 1A Northeast
Upton at Arvada-Clearmont
Class 1A
Burlington at Upton
Midwest at Ten Sleep
Inter-class
Worland at Cody
Shoshoni at Lander
Burns at Pine Bluffs
Jackson at Thermopolis
Big Horn at Lovell
Interstate
Kemmerer at Rich County, Utah
Rock Springs Invite
Rawlins at Rock Springs
Riverton at Rock Springs
Saratoga at Rock Springs
Natrona County vs Riverton
Natrona County vs Saratoga
Rawlins vs Saratoga
Riverton vs Saratoga
Riverton vs Rawlins
Evanston Invite
Lyman at Evanston
Pinedale at Evanston
Mountain View vs Cokeville
Lyman vs Pinedale
Star Valley vs Mountain View
Star Valley vs Cokeville
