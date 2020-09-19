Prep volleyball results

Saturday
Class 4A Northeast
Thunder Basin 3, Kelly Walsh 2 (23-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-19, 15-9)
Sheridan 3, Gillette 2 (22-25, 25-18, 25-22, 14-25, 15-6)
Class 4A
Cody 3, Jackson 0 (25-17, 25-21, 25-12)
Star Valley 3, Riverton 0 (25-9, 25-9, 25-10)
Cheyenne South 3, Rock Springs 2 (16-25, 26-24, 20-25, 27-25, 17-15)
Green River at Natrona County
Class 3A Northeast
Douglas 3, Thermopolis 0 (25-10, 25-17, 25-14)
Buffalo at Newcastle
Class 3A Northwest
Worland 3, Powell 1 (24-26, 25-13, 25-19, 25-21)
Lander 3, Lovell 0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-17)
Class 3A Southeast
Torrington 3, Burns 1 (25-16, 25-19, 24-26, 25-12)
Class 3A Southeast
Wheatland at Rawlins
Class 2A Northeast
Big Horn at Moorcroft
Sundance 3, Wright 0 (25-16, 25-22, 25-19)
Class 2A Northwest
Rocky Mountain 3, Shoshoni 2 (25-20, 25-21, 10-25, 18-25, 16-14)
Class 2A Southeast
Pine Bluffs 3, Glenrock 1 (22-25, 25-11, 25-22, 25-12)
Class 1A Northeast
Kaycee 3, Upton 1 (25-19, 23-25, 25-21, 25-22)
Arvada-Clearmont at Hulett
Class 1A Northwest
Ten Sleep 3, Dubois 2 (14-25, 25-14, 20-25, 25-22, 15-11)
Class 1A Southwest
Encampment at Cokeville
Cokeville 3, Saratoga 1 (24-26, 25-3, 25-15, 25-17)
Class 1A
Guernsey 3, Midwest 0 (25-16, 25-11, 25-18)
Hanna 3, Ten Sleep 0 (25-6, 25-13, 25-14)
Hanna at Dubois
Inter-class
Big Piney 3, Farson 1 (26-24, 24-26, 25-23, 25-12)
Riverside at Meeteetse
Southeast 3, Lusk 0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-14)
Interstate
Lyman 3, Rich County, Utah 0 (25-15, 25-21, 25-22)
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!