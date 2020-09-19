 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball results
agate

Prep volleyball results

Saturday

Class 4A Northeast

Thunder Basin 3, Kelly Walsh 2 (23-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-19, 15-9)

Sheridan 3, Gillette 2 (22-25, 25-18, 25-22, 14-25, 15-6)

Class 4A

Cody 3, Jackson 0 (25-17, 25-21, 25-12)

Star Valley 3, Riverton 0 (25-9, 25-9, 25-10)

Cheyenne South 3, Rock Springs 2 (16-25, 26-24, 20-25, 27-25, 17-15)

Green River at Natrona County

Class 3A Northeast

Douglas 3, Thermopolis 0 (25-10, 25-17, 25-14)

Buffalo at Newcastle

Class 3A Northwest

Worland 3, Powell 1 (24-26, 25-13, 25-19, 25-21)

Lander 3, Lovell 0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-17)

Class 3A Southeast

Torrington 3, Burns 1 (25-16, 25-19, 24-26, 25-12)

Wheatland at Rawlins

Class 2A Northeast

Big Horn at Moorcroft

Sundance 3, Wright 0 (25-16, 25-22, 25-19)

Class 2A Northwest

Rocky Mountain 3, Shoshoni 2 (25-20, 25-21, 10-25, 18-25, 16-14)

Class 2A Southeast

Pine Bluffs 3, Glenrock 1 (22-25, 25-11, 25-22, 25-12)

Class 1A Northeast

Kaycee 3, Upton 1 (25-19, 23-25, 25-21, 25-22)

Arvada-Clearmont at Hulett

Class 1A Northwest

Ten Sleep 3, Dubois 2 (14-25, 25-14, 20-25, 25-22, 15-11)

Class 1A Southwest

Encampment at Cokeville

Cokeville 3, Saratoga 1 (24-26, 25-3, 25-15, 25-17)

Class 1A

Guernsey 3, Midwest 0 (25-16, 25-11, 25-18)

Hanna 3, Ten Sleep 0 (25-6, 25-13, 25-14)

Hanna at Dubois

Inter-class

Big Piney 3, Farson 1 (26-24, 24-26, 25-23, 25-12)

Riverside at Meeteetse

Southeast 3, Lusk 0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-14)

Interstate

Lyman 3, Rich County, Utah 0 (25-15, 25-21, 25-22)

