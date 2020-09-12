Prep volleyball results

Thursday
Class 4A Northeast
Thunder Basin 3, Gillette 2 (23-25, 25-23, 25-12, 18-25, 15-6)
Class 4A
Kelly Walsh 3, Natrona County 0 (25-12, 25-23, 25-12)
Rock Springs 3, Green River 0 (25-14, 25-7, 25-14)
Class 1A
Saratoga 3, Rock River 0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-22)
Inter-class
Shoshoni 3, Ten Sleep 0 (25-23, 25-20, 25-14)
Jackson 3, Big Piney 1 (25-16, 15-25, 25-17, 25-18)
Interstate
Cody 3, Red Lodge, Mont. 0 (25-10, 25-20, 25-13)
Upton 3, Newell, S.D. 1 (19-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-10)
Friday
Class 4A Northeast
Kelly Walsh 3, Sheridan 2 (25-18, 23-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-10)
Class 3A
Powell at Kemmerer
Mountain View 3, Lander 0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-17)
Lovell at Pinedale
Lyman 3, Worland 1 (25-20, 23-25, 25-14, 25-19)
Class 2A Southeast
Pine Bluffs 3, Lusk 0 (25-11, 25-11, 25-15)
Class 1A Northeast
Hulett at Midwest
Class 1A Northwest
Burlington at Meeteetse
Class 1A Southeast
Hanna 3, Guernsey 0 (25-5, 25-8, 25-20)
Class 1A Southwest
Farson 3, Snake River 2 (18-25, 12-25, 25-18, 25-23, 15-13)
Saratoga 3, Encampment 0 (25-12, 25-20, 25-20)
Inter-class
Cheyenne East 3, Rawlins 2 (25-19, 21-25, 25-18, 22-25, 15-9)
Wind River at Meeteetse
Buffalo 3, Wright 1 (26-24, 24-26, 25-22, 25-19)
Wright at Kaycee
Big Horn Invite
Big Horn 3, Tongue River 2 (23-25, 25-15, 25-17, 14-25, 17-15)
Greybull vs Glenrock
Greybull vs Big Horn
Greybull vs Tongue River
Glenrock 3, Tongue River 0 (25-20, 25-21, 29-27)
Glenrock 3, Big Horn 1 (26-24, 13-25, 25-13, 25-17)
Saturday
Class 4A Northwest
Cody 3, Riverton 0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-13)
Class 4A
Thunder Basin at Cheyenne South
Laramie 3, Thunder Basin 1 (25-16, 16-25, 25-22, 25-15)
Gillette at Laramie
Gillette 3, Cheyenne South 1 (25-21, 18-25, 25-22, 25-12)
Class 3A
Torrington 3, Thermopolis at 0 (25-12, 25-19, 25-15)
Lander at Lyman
Powell at Pinedale
Mountain View 3, Worland 1 (25-18, 20-25, 25-15, 25-22)
Rawlins at Lyman
Class 2A
Riverside at Wind River
Class 1A Southwest
Snake River at Encampment
Class 1A Northwest
Ten Sleep at Meeteetse
Class 1A Northeast
Arvada-Clearmont at Upton
Class 1A
Midwest 3, Dubois 0 (25-12, 25-17, 25-14)
Inter-class
Hanna at Wind River
Hanna vs Riverside
Lovell vs Shoshoni
Shoshoni at Burlington
Buffalo 3, Kaycee 2 (25-11, 26-24, 13-25, 18-25, 15-13)
Moorcroft at Saratoga
Douglas Quad
Douglas 3, Wheatland 1 (25-20, 25-18, 21-25, 26-24)
Douglas 3, Newcastle 1 (25-14, 25-14, 20-25, 25-8)
Newcastle vs Wheatland
Big Horn 3, Newcastle 0 (25-15, 25-21, 25-22)
Wheatland 3, Big Horn 2 (25-23, 19-25, 25-12, 22-25, 15-7)
Big Horn vs Douglas
