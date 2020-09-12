 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball results

Thursday

Class 4A Northeast

Thunder Basin 3, Gillette 2 (23-25, 25-23, 25-12, 18-25, 15-6)

Class 4A

Kelly Walsh 3, Natrona County 0 (25-12, 25-23, 25-12)

Rock Springs 3, Green River 0 (25-14, 25-7, 25-14)

Class 1A

Saratoga 3, Rock River 0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-22)

Inter-class

Shoshoni 3, Ten Sleep 0 (25-23, 25-20, 25-14)

Jackson 3, Big Piney 1 (25-16, 15-25, 25-17, 25-18)

Interstate

Cody 3, Red Lodge, Mont. 0 (25-10, 25-20, 25-13)

Upton 3, Newell, S.D. 1 (19-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-10)

Friday

Class 4A Northeast

Kelly Walsh 3, Sheridan 2 (25-18, 23-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-10)

Class 3A

Powell at Kemmerer

Mountain View 3, Lander 0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-17)

Lovell at Pinedale

Lyman 3, Worland 1 (25-20, 23-25, 25-14, 25-19)

Class 2A Southeast

Pine Bluffs 3, Lusk 0 (25-11, 25-11, 25-15)

Class 1A Northeast

Hulett at Midwest

Class 1A Northwest

Burlington at Meeteetse

Class 1A Southeast

Hanna 3, Guernsey 0 (25-5, 25-8, 25-20)

Class 1A Southwest

Farson 3, Snake River 2 (18-25, 12-25, 25-18, 25-23, 15-13)

Saratoga 3, Encampment 0 (25-12, 25-20, 25-20)

Inter-class

Cheyenne East 3, Rawlins 2 (25-19, 21-25, 25-18, 22-25, 15-9)

Wind River at Meeteetse

Buffalo 3, Wright 1 (26-24, 24-26, 25-22, 25-19)

Wright at Kaycee

Big Horn Invite

Big Horn 3, Tongue River 2 (23-25, 25-15, 25-17, 14-25, 17-15)

Greybull vs Glenrock

Greybull vs Big Horn

Greybull vs Tongue River

Glenrock 3, Tongue River 0 (25-20, 25-21, 29-27)

Glenrock 3, Big Horn 1 (26-24, 13-25, 25-13, 25-17)

Saturday

Class 4A Northwest

Cody 3, Riverton 0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-13)

Class 4A

Thunder Basin at Cheyenne South

Laramie 3, Thunder Basin 1 (25-16, 16-25, 25-22, 25-15)

Gillette at Laramie

Gillette 3, Cheyenne South 1 (25-21, 18-25, 25-22, 25-12)

Class 3A

Torrington 3, Thermopolis at  0 (25-12, 25-19, 25-15)

Lander at Lyman

Powell at Pinedale

Mountain View 3, Worland 1 (25-18, 20-25, 25-15, 25-22)

Rawlins at Lyman

Class 2A

Riverside at Wind River

Class 1A Southwest

Snake River at Encampment

Class 1A Northwest

Ten Sleep at Meeteetse

Class 1A Northeast

Arvada-Clearmont at Upton

Class 1A

Midwest 3, Dubois 0 (25-12, 25-17, 25-14)

Inter-class

Hanna at Wind River

Hanna vs Riverside

Lovell vs Shoshoni

Shoshoni at Burlington

Buffalo 3, Kaycee 2 (25-11, 26-24, 13-25, 18-25, 15-13)

Moorcroft at Saratoga

Douglas Quad

Douglas 3, Wheatland 1 (25-20, 25-18, 21-25, 26-24)

Douglas 3, Newcastle 1 (25-14, 25-14, 20-25, 25-8)

Newcastle vs Wheatland

Big Horn 3, Newcastle 0 (25-15, 25-21, 25-22)

Wheatland 3, Big Horn 2 (25-23, 19-25, 25-12, 22-25, 15-7)

Big Horn vs Douglas

