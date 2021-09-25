Prep volleyball results

Friday
Class 4A Southwest
Jackson 3, Green River 0 (25-19, 29-27, 25-22)
Class 3A Northeast
Buffalo 3, Thermopolis 1 (25-16, 25-17, 22-25, 25-16)
Class 3A Southeast
Wheatland 3, Burns 2 (23-25, 23-25, 25-21, 26-24, 15-13)
Class 3A
Newcastle 3, Torrington 1 (23-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-21)
Class 2A Northeast
Moorcroft 3, Wright 2 (25-12, 24-26, 21-25, 25-17, 15-12)
Class 2A Northwest
Rocky Mountain 3, Greybull 0 (25-18, 25-15, 26-24)
Riverside 3, Shoshoni 0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-15)
Class 2A Southwest
Big Piney 3, St. Stephens 0 (25-8, 25-13, 25-14)
Class 1A Northeast
Upton 3, Hulett 1 (17-25, 25-14, 29-27, 25-16)
Class 1A Northwest
Burlington 3, Dubois 1 (23-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-10)
Class 1A Southwest
Snake River 3, Saratoga 1 (25-23, 25-18, 21-25, 25-15)
Class 1A
Encampment at Hanna
Inter-class
Lingle-Fort Laramie 3, Lusk 1 (21-25, 25-11, 25-21, 25-15)
Pine Bluffs at Southeast
Lovell 3, Meeteetse 2 (21-25, 25-22, 21-25, 30-28 16-14)
Lyman 3, Cokeville 0 (25-20, 25-12, 25-18)
Interstate
Kemmerer 3, Manila, Utah 0 (25-11, 25-10, 25-13)
Friday-Saturday
Casper Invite
Pool play Friday; bracket play Saturday
POOL A: Evanston (3-0), Thunder Basin (2-1), Big Horn (1-2), Cheyenne South (0-3)
POOL B: Laramie (3-0), Sheridan (2-1), Riverton (1-2), Douglas (0-3)
POOL C: Natrona County, Cheyenne East, Gillette, Rawlins
POOL D: Kelly Walsh (3-0), Rock Springs (2-1), Worland (1-2), Cheyenne Central (0-3)
Saturday
Class 3A
Newcastle at Wheatland
Powell at Buffalo
Class 2A Northeast
Tongue River at Sundance
Class 2A
Wyoming Indian at Riverside
Rocky Mountain at Wind River
Class 1A Northwest
Ten Sleep at Dubois
Class 1A Southwest
Saratoga at Cokeville
Encampment at Cokeville
Class 1A
Rock River at Arvada-Clearmont
Inter-class
Meeteetse at St. Stephens
Greybull at Lovell
Tiger Invitational
at Lusk
WHO'S HERE: Lusk, Wright, Southeast, Upton, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Hanna, Guernsey, Moorcroft, Pine Bluffs, Hulett