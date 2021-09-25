 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball results
agate

Prep volleyball results

Friday

Class 4A Southwest

Jackson 3, Green River 0 (25-19, 29-27, 25-22)

Class 3A Northeast

Buffalo 3, Thermopolis 1 (25-16, 25-17, 22-25, 25-16)

Class 3A Southeast

Wheatland 3, Burns 2 (23-25, 23-25, 25-21, 26-24, 15-13)

Class 3A

Newcastle 3, Torrington 1 (23-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-21)

Class 2A Northeast

Moorcroft 3, Wright 2 (25-12, 24-26, 21-25, 25-17, 15-12)

Class 2A Northwest

Rocky Mountain 3, Greybull 0 (25-18, 25-15, 26-24)

Riverside 3, Shoshoni 0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-15)

Class 2A Southwest

Big Piney 3, St. Stephens 0 (25-8, 25-13, 25-14)

Class 1A Northeast

Upton 3, Hulett 1 (17-25, 25-14, 29-27, 25-16)

Class 1A Northwest

Burlington 3, Dubois 1 (23-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-10)

Class 1A Southwest

Snake River 3, Saratoga 1 (25-23, 25-18, 21-25, 25-15)

Class 1A

Encampment at Hanna

Inter-class

Lingle-Fort Laramie 3, Lusk 1 (21-25, 25-11, 25-21, 25-15)

Pine Bluffs at Southeast

Lovell 3, Meeteetse 2 (21-25, 25-22, 21-25, 30-28 16-14)

Lyman 3, Cokeville 0 (25-20, 25-12, 25-18)

Interstate

Kemmerer 3, Manila, Utah 0 (25-11, 25-10, 25-13)

Friday-Saturday

Casper Invite

Pool play Friday; bracket play Saturday

POOL A: Evanston (3-0), Thunder Basin (2-1), Big Horn (1-2), Cheyenne South (0-3)

POOL B: Laramie (3-0), Sheridan (2-1), Riverton (1-2), Douglas (0-3)

POOL C: Natrona County, Cheyenne East, Gillette, Rawlins

POOL D: Kelly Walsh (3-0), Rock Springs (2-1), Worland (1-2), Cheyenne Central (0-3)

Saturday

Class 3A

Newcastle at Wheatland

Powell at Buffalo

Class 2A Northeast

Tongue River at Sundance

Class 2A

Wyoming Indian at Riverside

Rocky Mountain at Wind River

Class 1A Northwest

Ten Sleep at Dubois

Class 1A Southwest

Saratoga at Cokeville

Encampment at Cokeville

Class 1A

Rock River at Arvada-Clearmont

Inter-class

Meeteetse at St. Stephens

Greybull at Lovell

Tiger Invitational

at Lusk

WHO'S HERE: Lusk, Wright, Southeast, Upton, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Hanna, Guernsey, Moorcroft, Pine Bluffs, Hulett

