Prep volleyball results

Thursday
Class 4A Northwest
Rock Springs at Natrona County
Class 4A Southwest
Evanston 3, Green River 0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-5)
Class 3A Northwest
Lander 3, Worland 2 (18-25, 23-25, 26-24, 25-19, 15-9)
Class 3A Southwest
Pinedale 3, Kemmerer 0 (26-24, 25-16, 25-17)
Class 2A Northeast
Tongue River 3, Big Horn 0 (25-18, 25-21, 25-23)
Class 1A Southeast
Rock River 3, Guernsey 1 (25-14, 22-25, 25-20, 25-15)
Class 1A
Hanna 3, Encampment 0 (25-17, 25-22, 25-15)
Inter-class
Meeteetse at Rocky Mountain
Interstate
Thunder Basin 3, Rapid City (S.D.) Central 0 (25-11, 25-9, 25-20)
Thunder Basin 3, Rapid City (S.D.) Stevens 1 (25-21, 25-15, 21-25, 25-17)
Gillette 3, Rapid City (S.D.) Central 1
Rapid City (S.D.) Stevens 3, Gillette 0 (25-14, 25-22, 25-23)
Friday
Class 4A
Evanston at Laramie
Class 3A Southeast
Wheatland at Burns
Class 3A
Newcastle at Torrington
Mountain View at Rawlins
Worland at Buffalo
Class 2A Northeast
Moorcroft at Wright
Class 2A Northwest
Rocky Mountain at Greybull
Class 2A
Glenrock at Wind River
Shoshoni at Riverside
Class 1A Northeast
Arvada-Clearmont at Upton
Class 1A Southeast
Hanna at Rock River
Class 1A
Hulett at Guernsey
Farson at Dubois
Inter-class
Meeteetse at Lovell
Pinedale at Jackson
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Lusk
Cody at Lander
Kemmerer at Big Piney
Lyman at Cokeville
Burlington at Thermopolis
Southeast at Pine Bluffs
Saturday
Class 4A Southwest
Jackson at Green River
Class 3A
Buffalo at Powell
Class 2A Northeast
Tongue River at Sundance
Class 2A
Pine Bluffs vs Big Horn
Wind River at Shoshoni
Class 1A
Rock River at Encampment
Saratoga at Guernsey
Hanna at Snake River
Inter-class
Star Valley at Mountain View
Southeast at Burns
Lovell at Greybull
Thermopolis at Rocky Mountain
Kaycee at Wright
Casper Invite
Gillette at Natrona County
Riverton vs Sheridan
Riverton at Kelly Walsh
Douglas at Kelly Walsh
Sheridan at Natrona County
Douglas vs Gillette
Cheyenne Duals
Evanston at Cheyenne East
Laramie at Cheyenne Central
Rock Springs at Cheyenne South
Evanston at Cheyenne South
Laramie at Cheyenne East
Rock Springs at Cheyenne Central
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!