Prep volleyball results
agate

Thursday

Class 4A Southeast

Cheyenne South 3, Cheyenne Central 0 (25-23, 25-15, 25-22)

Laramie 3, Cheyenne East 0 (27-25, 25-22, 25-18)

Class 4A

Jackson 3, Riverton 0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-7)

Class 3A Northeast

Newcastle at Thermopolis

Douglas 3, Buffalo 0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-16)

Class 3A Northwest

Worland 3, Lovell 0 (25-11, 25-7, 25-19)

Class 3A Southeast

Wheatland 3, Torrington 0 (25-23, 25-15, 25-14)

Class 3A Southwest

Lyman 3, Kemmerer 0 (25-22, 25-14, 25-20)

Pinedale 3, Mountain View 0 (25-15, 25-14, 29-27)

Class 2A Northwest

Riverside 3, Rocky Mountain 0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-20)

Class 2A

Tongue River 3, Glenrock 0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-21)

Class 1A Southwest

Snake River 3, Saratoga 0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-15)

Interstate

Sioux County, Neb. 3, Lusk 0 (25-20, 25-14, 25-11)

Mitchell, Neb. 3, Southeast 1 (25-22, 25-19, 22-25, 25-16)

Friday

Class 4A Northeast

Kelly Walsh at Gillette

Sheridan at Thunder Basin

Class 4A Southeast

Laramie at Cheyenne Central

Cheyenne South at Cheyenne East

Class 4A

Star Valley at Cody

Evanston at Natrona County

Class 3A Northwest

Powell at Lander

Class 3A Southeast

Rawlins at Burns

Class 3A Southwest

Lyman at Pinedale

Class 2A Northeast

Big Horn at Wright

Class 2A Northwest

Greybull at Shoshoni

Class 2A Southwest

Wind River at Big Piney

Class 1A Northeast

Kaycee at Arvada-Clearmont

Upton at Midwest

Class 1A Northwest

Meeteetse at Dubois

Class 1A Southeast

Hanna at Glendo

Class 1A Southwest

Encampment at Farson

Inter-class

Tongue River at Burlington

Glenrock at Lingle-Fort Laramie

Saturday

Class 4A Northeast

Thunder Basin at Kelly Walsh

Gillette at Sheridan

Class 4A

Jackson at Cody

Star Valley at Riverton

Cheyenne South at Rock Springs

Green River at Natrona County

Class 3A Northeast

Douglas at Thermopolis

Buffalo at Newcastle

Class 3A Northwest

Worland at Powell

Lander at Lovell

Class 3A Southeast

Burns at Torrington

Wheatland at Rawlins

Class 2A Northeast

Big Horn at Moorcroft

Sundance at Wright

Class 2A Northwest

Shoshoni at Rocky Mountain

Class 2A Southeast

Pine Bluffs at Glenrock

Class 1A Northeast

Upton at Kaycee

Arvada-Clearmont at Hulett

Class 1A Northwest

Ten Sleep at Dubois

Class 1A Southwest

Encampment at Cokeville

Saratoga at Cokeville

Class 1A

Midwest at Guernsey

Hanna vs Ten Sleep

Hanna at Dubois

Inter-class

Big Piney at Farson

Riverside at Meeteetse

Southeast at Lusk

Interstate

Rich County, Utah at Lyman

