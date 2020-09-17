Prep volleyball results

Thursday
Class 4A Southeast
Cheyenne South 3, Cheyenne Central 0 (25-23, 25-15, 25-22)
Laramie 3, Cheyenne East 0 (27-25, 25-22, 25-18)
Class 4A
Jackson 3, Riverton 0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-7)
Class 3A Northeast
Newcastle at Thermopolis
Douglas 3, Buffalo 0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-16)
Class 3A Northwest
Worland 3, Lovell 0 (25-11, 25-7, 25-19)
Class 3A Southeast
Wheatland 3, Torrington 0 (25-23, 25-15, 25-14)
Class 3A Southwest
Lyman 3, Kemmerer 0 (25-22, 25-14, 25-20)
Pinedale 3, Mountain View 0 (25-15, 25-14, 29-27)
Class 2A Northwest
Riverside 3, Rocky Mountain 0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-20)
Class 2A
Tongue River 3, Glenrock 0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-21)
Class 1A Southwest
Snake River 3, Saratoga 0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-15)
Interstate
Sioux County, Neb. 3, Lusk 0 (25-20, 25-14, 25-11)
Mitchell, Neb. 3, Southeast 1 (25-22, 25-19, 22-25, 25-16)
Friday
Class 4A Northeast
Kelly Walsh at Gillette
Sheridan at Thunder Basin
Class 4A Southeast
Laramie at Cheyenne Central
Cheyenne South at Cheyenne East
Class 4A
Star Valley at Cody
Evanston at Natrona County
Class 3A Northwest
Powell at Lander
Class 3A Southeast
Rawlins at Burns
Class 3A Southwest
Lyman at Pinedale
Class 2A Northeast
Big Horn at Wright
Class 2A Northwest
Greybull at Shoshoni
Class 2A Southwest
Wind River at Big Piney
Class 1A Northeast
Kaycee at Arvada-Clearmont
Upton at Midwest
Class 1A Northwest
Meeteetse at Dubois
Class 1A Southeast
Hanna at Glendo
Class 1A Southwest
Encampment at Farson
Inter-class
Tongue River at Burlington
Glenrock at Lingle-Fort Laramie
Saturday
Class 4A Northeast
Thunder Basin at Kelly Walsh
Gillette at Sheridan
Class 4A
Jackson at Cody
Star Valley at Riverton
Cheyenne South at Rock Springs
Green River at Natrona County
Class 3A Northeast
Douglas at Thermopolis
Buffalo at Newcastle
Class 3A Northwest
Worland at Powell
Lander at Lovell
Class 3A Southeast
Burns at Torrington
Class 3A Southeast
Wheatland at Rawlins
Class 2A Northeast
Big Horn at Moorcroft
Sundance at Wright
Class 2A Northwest
Shoshoni at Rocky Mountain
Class 2A Southeast
Pine Bluffs at Glenrock
Class 1A Northeast
Upton at Kaycee
Arvada-Clearmont at Hulett
Class 1A Northwest
Ten Sleep at Dubois
Class 1A Southwest
Encampment at Cokeville
Saratoga at Cokeville
Class 1A
Midwest at Guernsey
Hanna vs Ten Sleep
Hanna at Dubois
Inter-class
Big Piney at Farson
Riverside at Meeteetse
Southeast at Lusk
Interstate
Rich County, Utah at Lyman
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!