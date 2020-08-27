Prep volleyball results

Thursday
Inter-class
Lander 3, Jackson 0 (25-8, 25-15, 25-20)
Friday
Class 3A
Rawlins at Thermopolis
Class 1A Northeast
Kaycee at Midwest
Class 1A Southeast
Rock River at Southeast
Rock River at Lingle-Fort Laramie
Hanna at Lingle-Fort Laramie
Hanna at Southeast
Class 1A
Guernsey at Encampment
Dubois at Encampment
Inter-class
Riverside at Lovell
Shoshoni at Cody
Farson at Kemmerer
Powell at Riverton
Burlington at Lovell
Rocky Mountain at Meeteetse
Upton at Newcastle
Big Piney at Pinedale
Big Horn at Buffalo
Cokeville Invitational
WHO'S HERE: Cokeville, Mountain View, Green River, Evanston, Bear Lake (Idaho)
Lusk Quad
WHO'S HERE: Lusk, Sundance, Moorcroft, Pine Bluffs
Saturday
Class 4A
Laramie at Kelly Walsh
Sheridan at Natrona County
Cheyenne South at Kelly Walsh
Laramie at Natrona County
Cheyenne South vs Sheridan
Class 3A
Thermopois at Worland
Pinedale at Rawlins
Class 2A
Wind River at Rocky Mountain
Class 1A
Saratoga at Dubois
Midwest at Glendo
Inter-class
Big Piney at Kemmerer
Moorcroft at Southeast
Riverton at Shoshoni
Lander at Cody
Greybull at Lovell
Sundance at Buffalo
Saratoga at Shoshoni
Thermopolis at Lovell
Cokeville Invitational
at Afton
WHO'S HERE: Cokeville, Star Valley, Lyman, Rich County (Utah), Grace (Idaho), Preston (Idaho)
Cheyenne Duals
WHO'S HERE: Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Gillette, Rock Springs, Thunder Basin
Douglas Quad
WHO'S HERE: Douglas, Torrington, Burns, Glenrock
Wheatland Quad
WHO'S HERE: Wheatland, Upton, Wright, Pine Bluffs
