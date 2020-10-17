Prep volleyball results

Friday
Class 4A Northwest
Natrona County 3, Riverton 0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-21)
Rock Springs 3, Cody 1 (18-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-12)
Class 4A
Laramie 3, Kelly Walsh 2 (25-20, 25-23, 18-25, 23-25, 15-4)
Class 3A Northeast
Douglas 3, Buffalo 1 (25-11, 25-7, 23-25, 25-14)
Newcastle 3, Thermopolis 1 (22-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-14)
Class 3A Northwest
Lander 3, Lovell 0 (25-14, 25-20, 25-14)
Worland 3, Powell 0 (25-9, 25-18, 25-20)
Class 3A Southeast
Torrington 3, Wheatland 0 (26-24, 27-25, 25-20)
Rawlins 3, Burns 0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-18)
Class 3A Southwest
Pinedale 3, Mountain View 0 (25-23, 27-25, 25-22)
Class 2A Northeast
Big Horn 3, Wright 2 (23-25, 25-17, 25-13, 24-26, 19-17)
Sundance 3, Tongue River 1 (25-13, 25-19, 23-25, 25-20)
Class 2A Northwest
Shoshoni 3, Greybull 2 (25-22, 20-25, 12-25, 26-24, 15-10)
Class 1A Northeast
Kaycee 3, Arvada-Clearmont 0 (25-8, 25-14, 25-11)
Upton 3, Midwest 0
Class 1A Northwest
Ten Sleep at Burlington
Meeteetse 3, Dubois0 (25-5, 25-6, 25-8)
Class 1A Southwest
Farson 3, Encampment 2 (23-25, 25-14, 23-25, 25-20, 15-9)
Cokeville 3, Snake River 1 (25-21, 25-20, 23-25, 25-8)
Inter-class
Southeast 3, Lusk 1 (25-14, 18-25, 25-14, 25-12)
Pine Bluffs 3, Lingle-Fort Laramie 2 (25-18, 25-18, 23-25, 11-25, 15-10)
Saturday
Class 4A Southwest
Green River at Jackson
Class 4A
Cheyenne South at Kelly Walsh
Class 3A Southeast
Burns at Wheatland
Rawlins at Torrington
Class 2A Northeast
Moorcroft at Big Horn
Wright at Sundance
Class 2A Northwest
Shoshoni 3, Rocky Mountain 1 (25-21, 18-25, 25-14, 25-20)
Class 2A Southeast
Glenrock at Lusk
Class 2A
Riverside at Tongue River
Greybull at Tongue River
Class 1A Northeast
Midwest at Arvada-Clearmont
Hulett at Kaycee
Class 1A Northwest
Burlington at Dubois
Meeteetse at Ten Sleep
Class 1A Southeast
Hanna 3, Glendo 0 (25-2, 25-23, 25-6)
Glendo at Rock River
Class 1A Southwest
Cokeville 3, Encampment 0 (25-20, 25-8, 25-9)
Inter-class
Kemmerer at Wind River
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!