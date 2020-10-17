 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball results
agate

Prep volleyball results

Friday

Class 4A Northwest

Natrona County 3, Riverton 0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-21)

Rock Springs 3, Cody 1 (18-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-12)

Class 4A

Laramie 3, Kelly Walsh 2 (25-20, 25-23, 18-25, 23-25, 15-4)

Class 3A Northeast

Douglas 3, Buffalo 1 (25-11, 25-7, 23-25, 25-14)

Newcastle 3, Thermopolis 1 (22-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-14)

Class 3A Northwest

Lander 3, Lovell 0 (25-14, 25-20, 25-14)

Worland 3, Powell 0 (25-9, 25-18, 25-20)

Class 3A Southeast

Torrington 3, Wheatland 0 (26-24, 27-25, 25-20)

Rawlins 3, Burns 0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-18)

Class 3A Southwest

Pinedale 3, Mountain View 0 (25-23, 27-25, 25-22)

Class 2A Northeast

Big Horn 3, Wright 2 (23-25, 25-17, 25-13, 24-26, 19-17)

Sundance 3, Tongue River 1 (25-13, 25-19, 23-25, 25-20)

Class 2A Northwest

Shoshoni 3, Greybull 2 (25-22, 20-25, 12-25, 26-24, 15-10)

Class 1A Northeast

Kaycee 3, Arvada-Clearmont 0 (25-8, 25-14, 25-11)

Upton 3, Midwest 0

Class 1A Northwest

Ten Sleep at Burlington

Meeteetse 3, Dubois0 (25-5, 25-6, 25-8)

Class 1A Southwest

Farson 3, Encampment 2 (23-25, 25-14, 23-25, 25-20, 15-9)

Cokeville 3, Snake River 1 (25-21, 25-20, 23-25, 25-8)

Inter-class

Southeast 3, Lusk 1 (25-14, 18-25, 25-14, 25-12)

Pine Bluffs 3, Lingle-Fort Laramie 2 (25-18, 25-18, 23-25, 11-25, 15-10)

Saturday

Class 4A Southwest

Green River at Jackson

Class 4A

Cheyenne South at Kelly Walsh

Class 3A Southeast

Burns at Wheatland

Rawlins at Torrington

Class 2A Northeast

Moorcroft at Big Horn

Wright at Sundance

Class 2A Northwest

Shoshoni 3, Rocky Mountain 1 (25-21, 18-25, 25-14, 25-20)

Class 2A Southeast

Glenrock at Lusk

Class 2A

Riverside at Tongue River

Greybull at Tongue River

Class 1A Northeast

Midwest at Arvada-Clearmont

Hulett at Kaycee

Class 1A Northwest

Burlington at Dubois

Meeteetse at Ten Sleep

Class 1A Southeast

Hanna 3, Glendo 0 (25-2, 25-23, 25-6)

Glendo at Rock River

Class 1A Southwest

Cokeville 3, Encampment 0 (25-20, 25-8, 25-9)

Inter-class

Kemmerer at Wind River

