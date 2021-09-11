Prep volleyball results

Thursday
Class 4A Northeast
Thunder Basin 3, Gillette 0 (25-14, 25-17, 25-21)
Class 4A
Kelly Walsh 3, Natrona County 0 (25-17, 26-24, 25-14)
Rock Springs 3, Green River 1 (25-21, 22-25, 25-21, 25-14)
Class 2A Southeast
Pine Bluffs 3, Lusk 0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-17)
Class 1A Southwest
Snake River 3, Saratoga 0 (28-26, 25-15, 25-20)
Inter-class
Mountain View 3, Big Piney 0 (25-12, 25-10, 25-12)
Dubois 3, Wyoming Indian a2 (25-22, 13-25, 23-25, 25-24, 15-13)
Interstate
Edgemont, S.D. 3, Guernsey 2 (21-25, 24-26, 25-10, 25-19, 15-9)
Scottsbluff, Neb. 2, Cheyenne Central 1 (23-25, 25-21, 25-20)
Ogallala, Neb. 2, Cheyenne Central 0 (25-16, 25-11)
Cody 3, Red Lodge, Mont. 0 (25-19, 25-10, 25-10)
Hulett 3, Harding County, S.D. 1 (17-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-11)
Lyman 3, Rich County, Utah 0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-21)
Friday
Class 4A Northeast
Kelly Walsh 3, Sheridan 0 (25-20, 25-13, 25-4)
Class 1A Southeast
Hanna 3, Guernsey 0 (25-10, 26-24, 25-22)
Class 1A
Rock River 3, Saratoga 2 (19-25, 16-25, 25-23, 25-14, 16-14)
Inter-class
Meeteetse 3, Wyoming Indian 0
Saturday
Big Horn Invitational
WHO'S HERE: Big Horn, Tongue River, Riverside, Greybull, Lusk, Wind River, Glenrock, Kaycee, Rocky Mountain, Upton, Sundance, Moorcroft, Arvada-Clearmont, Burlington, Pine Bluffs, St. Stephens
Rawlins Invitational
Gold Bracket
Mountain View, Lyman, Lander, Douglas, Buffalo, Pinedale, Burns, Lyman JV
Silver Bracket
Rawlins, Kemmerer, Worland, Wheatland, Powell, Newcastle, Lovell