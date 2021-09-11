 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball results
NC v KW volleyball

Kelly Walsh's Peyton Caruth hits through the block of Natrona County's Emily Manville (11) and Alesha Lane during their match Thursday in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Thursday

Class 4A Northeast

Thunder Basin 3, Gillette 0 (25-14, 25-17, 25-21)

Class 4A

Kelly Walsh 3, Natrona County 0 (25-17, 26-24, 25-14)

Rock Springs 3, Green River 1 (25-21, 22-25, 25-21, 25-14)

Class 2A Southeast

Pine Bluffs 3, Lusk 0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-17)

Class 1A Southwest

Snake River 3, Saratoga 0 (28-26, 25-15, 25-20)

Inter-class

Mountain View 3, Big Piney 0 (25-12, 25-10, 25-12)

Dubois 3, Wyoming Indian a2 (25-22, 13-25, 23-25, 25-24, 15-13)

Interstate

Edgemont, S.D. 3, Guernsey 2 (21-25, 24-26, 25-10, 25-19, 15-9)

Scottsbluff, Neb. 2, Cheyenne Central 1 (23-25, 25-21, 25-20)

Ogallala, Neb. 2, Cheyenne Central 0 (25-16, 25-11)

Cody 3, Red Lodge, Mont. 0 (25-19, 25-10, 25-10)

Hulett 3, Harding County, S.D. 1 (17-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-11)

Lyman 3, Rich County, Utah 0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-21)

Friday

Class 4A Northeast

Kelly Walsh 3, Sheridan 0 (25-20, 25-13, 25-4)

Class 1A Southeast

Hanna 3, Guernsey 0 (25-10, 26-24, 25-22)

Class 1A

Rock River 3, Saratoga 2 (19-25, 16-25, 25-23, 25-14, 16-14)

Inter-class

Meeteetse 3, Wyoming Indian 0

Saturday

Big Horn Invitational

WHO'S HERE: Big Horn, Tongue River, Riverside, Greybull, Lusk, Wind River, Glenrock, Kaycee, Rocky Mountain, Upton, Sundance, Moorcroft, Arvada-Clearmont, Burlington, Pine Bluffs, St. Stephens

Rawlins Invitational

Gold Bracket

Mountain View, Lyman, Lander, Douglas, Buffalo, Pinedale, Burns, Lyman JV

Silver Bracket

Rawlins, Kemmerer, Worland, Wheatland, Powell, Newcastle, Lovell

Star Valley Invitational

WHO'S HERE: Star Valley, Jackson, Evanston, Cokeville, Gillette, Thunder Basin, Rich County (Utah)

Class 4A

Cody at Sheridan

Class 2A Southwest

Wyoming Indian at Big Piney

Class 1A Northeast

Midwest at Hulett

Class 1A Southwest

Snake River at Encampment

Interstate

Manila, Utah at Farson

